Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Falcons: What to expect, how to watch final preseason game

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DA89_0hW8a0Lg00

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

TV: NFL Network.

Radio: 1010-AM, 92.5-FM. Pregame shows begin at 4 p.m.; Spanish, 930 AM/97.3 FM via Accion; Sirius XM Channel 227.

Georgia boy: Trevor Lawrence reminisces about hometown, Jaguars continue work through OL shuffling

'I'm so close': Jaguars RB James Robinson hopes for Week 1 return from Achilles injury

Live stream: NFL+ Premium ( click here for 7-day trial ), SiriusXM 81

Odds: Jaguars +3.5, over/under 36.5.

Last year: Jaguars 3-14, Falcons 7-10.

Preseason: Jaguars 0-3 Falcons 1-1.

Series history: The Jaguars are 3-5 vs. the Falcons during the regular season and 9-6 in the preseason.

Last meeting: Atlanta won 21-14 at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 28, 2021. The last preseason meeting was a 31-12 victory for the Falcons on Aug. 30, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

• It's the final preseason game, so don't expect very many starters to get so much as a snap. EJ Perry will plqy the entire game at quarterback, Ryquell Armstead and Mekhi Sargent will get most of the snaps at running back and the wide receiver rotation will be heavy doses of Tim Jones, Kevin Austin Jr., Jeff Cotton, Laquon Treadwell, Marvin Hall and Willie Johnson, all fighting for roster spots.

• Coach Doug Pederson did say that the battle at right tackle, raging all preseason between Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little, would continue as both will get playing time.

• It looks like rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd will get his first preseason snaps. Elsewhere on defense, coordinator Mike Caldwell is likely using the game to evaluate back-roster talent. The game will be especially important for players such as defensive linemen Israel Antwine and Raequan Williams, linebackers De'Shann Dixon and Rashod Berry and defensive backs Xavier Crawford, Gregory Junior and Benjie Franklin.

• Kicker James McCourt, recently picked up after Ryan Santoso was cut, will be the latest in a long line of players who have been given a chance to win the job. Consider this stat: counting preseason and regular season games since 2020, McCourt will be the 11th kicker the Jaguars have used.

About the Atlanta Falcons

• The Falcons are in the same boat with the Jaguars but since it's their third preseason game and the fourth to the Jags, they may play a few more starters for a few snaps. But one battle to watch will be at quarterback. Marcus Mariota is penciled in as the starter but he's being pushed by rookie Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati.

• What position will former Florida Gator Feleipe Franks finally play? He was at tight end in the first preseason game, catching one pass for 5 yards. He then got 24 snaps at quarterback in the second preseason game last week against the New York Jets, completing 2 of 6 passes for 8 yards and running five times for 45 yards. He was also sacked twice, fumbling on one, with the Jets' Bradlee Anae returning it for a touchdown. During the joint practices with the Jaguars, he played tight end.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars vs. Falcons: What to expect, how to watch final preseason game

Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Game Recap

The Arizona Cardinals faced off against the Tennesse Titans for the team’s final preseason game. In a back-and-forth matchup, Arizona fell to the Titans with a final score of 26-23. The Cardinals finished the preseason with a 1-2 record. Pregame notes. Cody Ford got the start for Arizona; Ford...
GLENDALE, AZ
