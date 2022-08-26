ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Top 5 concert picks for shows this week in Sarasota, Bradenton and Punta Gorda

By Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
It's hard to believe how fast time has flown, but we're already heading into September, which means snowbirds will soon start flocking back to Sarasota and Manatee. And with them comes a larger lineup of local events, including concerts.

As school starts back up, Ringling Underground — the concert series held in the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art's courtyard that's free for college students — will make its return Sept. 1. Other notable shows taking place this week include Indian classical musicians Vinay Desai and Shankh Lahiri at Fogartyville (which, pro-tip, also offers heavily discounted tickets for students ages 13 or older.) Here are this week's highlights; event details are subject to change.

Looking for fun events?

Ticket Newsletter:

Vinay Desai and Shankh Lahiri

Fogartyville in Sarasota this week will welcome Vinay Desai and Shankh Lahiri, who play North Indian, or Hindustani, classical music, an ancient style that was popularized in recent years by musicians such as Ravi Shankar. Desai plays the santoor, a hundred-string instrument that has its origins in the valleys of Kashmir and has a tonal quality that puts listeners in a meditative state. Once the ambience is built, Desai will be joined by Lahiri, who plays the tabla, a pair of hand drums. 8 p.m. Friday; Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota; $22, $20 members, $10 students; 941-894-6469; fogartyville.org

Restaurant news:

Trey Wanvig

Trey Wanvig, a talented-beyond-his-years blues rock musician who calls Sarasota home, plays brewery and venue Big Top Brewing Company this weekend. The 20-year-old guitarist and singer-songwriter has been performing since his early teens, including releasing the 2018 EP "Roadside Blues" that he mostly wrote when he was 14 years old and recorded when he was 15. Like a previous Sarasota County show that Wanvig played after receiving his pilot's license, those who attend have the chance to receive a prize pack and flight with Wanvig. 7 p.m. Friday; Big Top Brewing Company, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-371-2939; bigtopbrewing.com

Hymn for Her

Bradenton restaurant and blues/roots venue Cottonmouth's live music lineup this week includes alt-Americana act Hymn for Her, back in the States after recently touring Europe. Featuring husband and wife Wayne Waxing and Lucy Tight, the group previously visited Europe when they were chosen to play England's massive music festival Glastonbury in 2017. Hymn for Her has also earned recognition from Rolling Stone, which named the track "Blue Balloons" from their 2018 album "Pop-n-Downers" one of the 10 best country and Americana songs of that week. 7 p.m. Saturday; Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton; $5; 941-243-3735; facebook.com/cottonmouthsoul

Ticket Editor:

Ringling Underground

Ringling Underground, the monthly concert series featuring indie musical acts playing in The Ringling's courtyard that's free for college students, returns for the fall semester with this show. Naples-formed glam rock 'n' roll group Roxx Revolt & the Velvets, who Sarasotans may remember from their performance last year at what's now known as Pride | Be Fabulous Arts & Music Festival, are joined by St. Pete grunge-rockers Hovercar, who played this year's festival. Sarasota's own avant-pop act The Tilt, which recently released the new album "Up the Gospel," rounds out the lineup. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1; The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota; $15, free college students with ID, members; 941-359-5700; ringling.org

Other news:

Inspections:

Ben Prestage

Self-described "Deep South swamp music" performer Ben Prestage returns to one of his regular spots, Punta Gorda Irish pub and venue Celtic Ray. The multi-instrumentalist grew up in rural Florida before later living in Memphis, where he learned how to play drums simultaneously while singing and performing other instruments as a street performer, a one-man-band setup he’d bring back to the Sunshine State. Though he's a favorite of the Florida blues circuit, he's also developed a national following, recently playing shows in New England and New York. 8 p.m. Thursday; Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 941-916-9115; celticray.net

If you would like to be considered for this story, please email ticket@heraldtribune.com with your event information at least 10 days before our Thursday publication date. Show schedules are subject to change; check with venues in advance to confirm or for questions on COVID-19 protocols.

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

fox13news.com

South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
foodanddine.com

Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles

“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing juvenile in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is searching for Emma Holmes who was reported missing on Aug 28. Holmes is 12 and was last seen walking away from her home last night in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue in Bradenton. Deputies say she left on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton

Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Community protests possible changes along Lorraine Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protesters hoisting colorful signs marched up and down Lorraine Road Saturday morning, all of them out there pushing back against would could be a big change in the neighborhood. The proposal, set to be discussed by the Sarasota County Commissioners on Tuesday, would make major changes...
SARASOTA, FL
Community Policy