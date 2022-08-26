ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah's police chief search: What to know about the approach to hiring city's top cop

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t95SK_0hW8ZyFG00

Savannah City Council on Thursday approved the spending of $45,000 towards the search for a new Savannah Police chief, adhering to an ambitious schedule to identify, interview and hire a candidate before year's end.

That schedule was made by Savannah City Manager Jay Melder, who will ultimately get the final say in who will take up the mantle of former Chief Roy Minter.

While the search firm, Police Executive Recruitment Forum, known by the acronym PERF, was already contracted, Thursday's vote serves as an invoice. An emergency procurement comes when the city manager seeks to spend more than $25,000 and must go before council for approval.

Typically, these emergency procurement measures come after the work is done, and all the invoices from the contractors are in. But Melder said a guiding principle of the search for Savannah's next chief is transparency and believes putting this on the agenda would reinforce that goal.

City manager seeks community input

Both PERF and Melder have already begun the search process. Melder has been meeting with community groups at public forums, discussing what superlatives Savannahians seek in the next top cop, with PERF representatives there to refine their search criteria.

Melder said the conversations have been "fruitful" and spoke highly of the opinions he's heard from neighborhood associations, business and non-profit leadership, faith leaders, community advisory boards with council-tapped representatives, young leadership and meetings with SPD personnel.

"They want to see the police chief out and about the community, not just when, you know, something bad happens, but is somebody who's relatable and approachable and accessible, somebody who wants to engage with them on the issues," Melder said.

Melder said that desire for the chief to engage with the community has been a common thread throughout the conversations, "for the community to know their police chief," he said.

Take a look: Savannah Police participate in National Night Out

Opinion:Savannah is searching for a police chief during challenging times. Break out the 10-foot poles

Other items on the wish list include gun violence prevention methods, dealing with the growth of the area, how the department responds to mental health calls, de-escalation — it's a long list, Melder said.

"This isn't my first police search. But it's my first police search in Savannah, and I've learned a lot about this community. But there's a lot that I still have to learn, obviously," Melder said. "I wanted to be able to start this search and start this process centered on feedback that I got from the broadest set of stakeholders that I could get, and I wanted to speak directly to them."

Additionally, the city has posted an online survey for community members to complete, asking them to rank the criteria they seek in a new police chief.

Search Firm

PERF, the non-profit group contracted to conduct the nationwide search, led the search for former Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief David Berkow in 2006. Berkow kept the job until 2009, when he stepped down as chief to work in the private sector. He later became director of the Coast Guard Investigative Service in 2012.

PERF also led the search for the U.S. Capitol Police's new chief, which came after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. Melder said PERF's work was "unparalleled."

Former Capitol police Chief Steven Sund was forced out a day after the riot, and PERF was contracted to find a new one. Current Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger was hired on July 15, seven months after.

Melder says he hopes to have Savannah's search done even faster — by the end of the calendar year, about four months and a week.

‘Tentative’ timeline

Melder outlined the search process timeline in an Aug. 5 memo to council members.

The community survey will close Sept. 2, and once those findings are analyzed, the final approval and posting of the position will take place Sept. 6. Melder said the results of the survey will be publicly available as well.

Applicants will have until Oct. 10 to apply.

The week of Oct. 24, a “refined list” of candidates will be presented to Melder for consideration.

From Nov. 7-27, interviews with the candidates will be conducted. And in December, the city will conduct background investigations into the candidates, and Melder will announce his selection.

Melder calls this timeline “tentative” in the memo, a “general set of milestones and an estimated completion date.”

But he says getting the right chief is more important than hiring someone to fill the role quickly. The timeline is to keep the process moving along.

"It's important to have timelines. It's important to have milestones in any kind of process that you're running. But the goal, the overarching goal, is to get the best police chief for Savannah that we can get," Melder said. "That's the ultimate goal."

He also lauded the interim leadership of Savannah police and credited their competency for allowing him the time to find the right candidate. Interim Chief Lenny Gunther has already said he would be applying for the job full-time.

"The real ability for us to be able to focus in on getting the right chief is we've got really great leadership at SPD right now. And I have an enormous amount of faith and full confidence in Interim Chief Gunther, and in our assistant chiefs, [Devonn] Adams and [Robert] Gavin and the entire command staff," Melder said. "They're really doing a heck of a job right now, moving us in the right direction."

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a young child seriously injured in Midtown Savannah, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the child was seriously injured in a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Alaska Street. Police interviewed people inside the home. Police have not released an update on the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD officer killed in traffic collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police search for shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female. Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJCL

Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah City Council#Savannahians
WJCL

Have you seen her? Savannah police searching for missing girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl. Fourteen-year-old Pamela Carson-James was last seen on W. 39th Street, according to SPD. She is described as weighing around 125 lbs. with brown hair with a bleached area in the back.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Former Statesboro city councilman sentenced to prison for tax evasion scheme

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — A former Statesboro city councilman was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison and to pay $352,404.52 in restitution for tax evasion. According to court documents and statements, Will Britt, who served on the Statesboro City Council, evaded taxes on income from various bars he co-owned in the city. Officials said as part of the scheme, the true ownership of these bars was disguised, and a group of business partners, including Britt, owned them in varying percentages.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County. According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.
EDEN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

SPD: missing 15-year-old located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have located a missing teenager this weekend. According to police, Brenda Munoz, 15, was missing since the evening of August 25. She had last been seen on Middleground Road. Police have confirmed that the teen returned home around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
msn.com

SCCPSS officials share 2022-23 update at Savannah NAACP meeting

The Savannah branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting Sunday, where the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent presented the 2022-2023 school year update. Other school officials were in attendance as well. They shared their visions for the upcoming school year. “Tonight was all about community outreach. Through the...
SAVANNAH, GA
cbs17

SC car wash owner with nickname ‘Baby’ arrested after report of drug activity

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police said that they received a complaint about drug activity taking place at a local car wash.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy