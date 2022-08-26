ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66th Englewood Pioneer Days celebration continues, but without parade and festival

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
ENGLEWOOD – Englewood Pioneer Days will go on this year but without its signature parade and festival – staples of the Labor Day Weekend festival.

The parade had to be canceled because the West Dearborn Street reconstruction project will not be finished until December.

The festival was canceled because of a lack of vendors. With it went the car show and musical entertainment.

Still, several classic events will proceed in the annual celebration of Englewood’s heritage – which this year was dubbed “Back to the Future Englewood 2022” – such as the Cardboard Boat Race on Aug, 27 and Chalkfest on Aug. 28.

Both of those events will be held at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive. The pool is at 7001 San Casa Drive.

Labor Day Weekend starts with the announcement of the winner of the Mayor for a Day contest on Sept. 2 at a yet–to-be-determined location – visit https://ww.englewoodpioneerdays.com for details.

At 2 p.m., Sept. 4, the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N Maple Street, will host the ever-popular Diaper Derby.

“They have to be crawlers, no walkers,” Pioneer Days committee president Chris Phelps said.

The last time organizers were able to stage a full-scale Pioneer Days festival was in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival to be conducted virtually.

Earlier: 64th Pioneer Days goes virtual

Then in 2021, the reconstruction of Dearborn Street made staging the festivities impractical, so sights were set for 2022 and the 66th annual Englewood Pioneer Days Parade and Festival.

Given that the $7.6-million road reconstruction project – funded through the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency – was initially scheduled for a mid-November completion that has since been pushed to December, that schedule was always ambitious.

Phelps said the parade had to be canceled because the road is not clear and in some cases incomplete. For example there were no pavers between the parking spaces and storefronts along the 400 and 500 block of Dearborn Street.

In addition to that, landscaping along the street is not complete.

“I don't want us to bring all these people to Dearborn Street and have it not be beautiful,” Phelps said.

To compound the issue, the parade’s insurance company had issues with a street that will not be turned over to Sarasota County until mid-December.

COVID-19 impacted the effort to find vendors for the festival, Phelps said.

“Within about a two-day period I had five vendors who called me,” Phelps said. “Three of them had already signed up, two were from people that were looking to sign up to be vendors and both of them were coughing sick.”

In one instance, a vendor admitted they were in bed sick with COVID-19 but were sure they’d be better by Labor Day weekend.

That was enough to push the festival back into 2023. All festival vendors have received refunds, Phelps added.

COVID-19 concerns had already canceled the Aug. 20 Little Miss/Mr. Englewood Pageant.

It is still possible to participate in events that are proceeding.

Applications for the Cardboard Boat Race are available on the web site. Registration is at 830 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m.

Entries for Prams – participants under age 12 – are free. Sunfish, age 12 to 15 are $15 per boat; and World Cup, age 16 and older are $15 per person.

The race is hosted by the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 and Englewood Pioneer Days Parade & Festival Committee, Inc.

Awards will be given to the winners.

Registration for the 11th annual Chalk Festival is free. That starts at 9 a.m. and will run through 1 p.m.

Free chalk will be provided though participants can bring their own.

Chalk will be awarded as prizes for best of theme in several categories.

Four Mayor for a Day candidates – Debbie Maki, Helen Anderson, Janet Shawen and Josh the Otter Alfred Current – have participated in two debates and raised funds for their local charities. Each dollar they collect counts as one vote for their charity.

Maki is representing Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue; Anderson is representing Tidewell Hospice Englewood; Shawen is representing The Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County; and Current is representing the Josh the Otter Rotary International Water Safety and Literacy Project.

Votes can be cast on the web site too and multiple votes are encouraged.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

