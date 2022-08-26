Nonprofits, at the helm: Mary Anne Jacobs retires as Girl Scouts CEO; 2 new VPs at Cathedral Arts

The Jacksonville-based Girl Scouts of Gateway Council has launched a search for a new president and CEO after the retirement of Mary Anne Jacobs, who led the organization for nearly a decade.

Jacobs joined Gateway in 2013 after a 22-year career in the corporate telecommunications industry. She said her plan "all along" was to retire from Gateway when she turned 65. That momentous birthday was Wednesday.

"My nine years as CEO of the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council were rewarding. No doubt running a nonprofit is difficult work… When you believe in the mission, it is so very satisfying," she said. "Over the years I witnessed Girl Scouts develop leadership skills and Gold Award Girl Scouts projects with global impact. It’s been an exciting time.

"Hyper-focusing on girls and ensuring they are prepared for leadership and able to compete globally has been a joy," she said.

During her tenure, the council was "successfully transformed … from a position of crisis to a financially sustainable and highly functioning organization," Jacobs said. Also, the council merged with the former Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle to become the state's largest council with 35 counties.

"After nine years there are many accomplishments to be proud of, yet the merger and transforming the organization to be stronger and more effective on the other side of the pandemic are two I am most proud," she said.

Though retiring from Gateway, Jacobs is not retiring from the profession. She plans to write a book and keep consulting, sharing her 30-plus years of executive experience in the nonprofit and private sector.

"Leading our organization during the pandemic and the largest merger in the history of our council took tireless commitment," Lauren Todd, the council's vice chairwoman, said. "We’re grateful for her service and excited to see Mary Anne begin a new journey."

In the interim

The council board of directors has formed an executive search committee and hired a search firm to find the new CEO, who is expected to be announced within the next six months.

Mary Charles, a longtime certified interim CEO with Girl Scouts of the USA, will lead the organization during the transition.

"We’re confident that she’ll provide continuity, decisiveness and integrity," board chairwoman April Harrell-Devine said. "We look forward to forging a strong partnership focused on creating the best possible experience for our Girl Scouts."

The certified interim CEO program is used by councils during leadership transitions. The Gateway Council is Charles' ninth such post across the country, following a stint at Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore in Grand Rapids. Prior to becoming a certified interim CEO, she led three councils in Wisconsin for 20 years.

"I’m honored to be joining … [Gateway] and I look forward to working with the board as they identify the best candidate to serve the North Florida Girl Scout community,” she said.

The Gateway Council serves about 6,100 girls in kindergarten to 12th grade that are supported by more than 4,600 adults. The service area covers 35 counties and includes Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Gainesville.

Cathedral Arts Project

In other nonprofit news, the Cathedral Arts Project has hired two new administrative team members — Luisa Reis, vice president of programs, and Lyndle Lindow, vice president of finance.

Reis began her service Aug. 15; Lindow will follow on Sept. 1.

"The addition of these accomplished professionals to our team will allow us to continue … planned program expansion," President and CEO Kimberly Hyatt said. "They are well-equipped to help us advance our vision for Northeast Florida to lead the nation in providing essential and accessible arts education that recognizes, amplifies and grows every child’s creative spirit."

Reis leads administration of the nonprofit's visual and performing arts programs and supervises fellows, teaching artists and classroom assistants, among other duties.

She most recently worked for Duval County Public Schools as principal of Englewood Elementary. Earlier she was Dual Language/English as a Second Language specialist at First Coast High School and San Jose Elementary School.

Lindow's new job includes the nonprofit's financial reporting, accounting and bookkeeping, as well as compliance and risk management. He will manage finance strategies, including planning and implementing the annual budget.

He was most recently a senior executive for the United Nations and earlier worked overseas for three international organizations. The various roles he served at these organizations included management of finance, human resources, information and communication technology, operations and budget.

The organization's mission is to empower every child’s creative spirit, elevate arts educators in their field and advocate for access and equity in arts education.

