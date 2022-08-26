Rodman Public Library seeks tax renewal on Nov. 8

ALLIANCE − Rodman Public Library is asking voters to renew a 10-year, 1.5-mill tax levy in November.

Eric Taggart, director of Rodman Public Library, said revenue from this tax funds 35% of current expenses. The issue was first approved by voters in 2010 and renewed in 2015. It generates $944,474 annually.

The property tax costs homeowners $31.63 per year per $100,000 in home valuation, or $2.64 a month.

"It doesn't cost anybody any more money. It's the same amount that we've been getting," Taggart said.

The library covers parts of Stark, Columbiana and Mahoning counties. It also operates a branch on West State Street and a bookmobile service.

But he said the revenue generated from this tax "is important" because how of they use the funds on programs, services and other operational expenses.

Taggart is hopeful voters will continue to support the library and approve the tax issue. He said the loss of this revenue would put many of the library services at long-term risk.

Taggart said voter approval would allow current services and programs to continue, while also enhancing other aspects of the library.

For example, he said the revenue would help convert the computer room into a craft center that would include 3D printers, cutting machines and other craft essentials.

"When you are thinking about other services, they might impact a specific group of people," Taggart said. "Everybody can use the library. It does not matter what your demographic is."

