Autism Society of Indiana donates communication picture boards to county police

SOUTH BEND — Members of the St. Joseph County Police Department now have a new tool to serve people with autism and other non-verbal individuals.

Last week, the department received 150 emergency communication boards, donated by the Autism Society of Indiana. These visual picture tools will assist officers and other emergency personnel in communicating with individuals who are non-verbal — including those on the autism spectrum and those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The communication boards feature illustrations and short descriptions of various requests and information officers may want to convey to individuals, including requesting an ID card, asking a person if they’re lost and communicating that emergency personnel are “here to help.”

By pointing to pictures on the communication board, officers and emergency personnel can focus on their need for information while tailoring it to an individual’s level of understanding, ideally securing a “yes or no” response, a news release from the department said Monday.

The release said the low-tech, inexpensive communication boards will allow officers to serve non-verbal individuals in a non-threatening way.

St. Joseph County Police Department mental health liaison Sgt. Dan Banicki said, in an average week, most patrol officers will encounter at least one-to-three non-verbal individuals.

When the Autism Society contacted the sheriff with the offer to donate the communication boards, he said, “We, obviously, saw a need in our community, especially with some instances we’ve had recently where people can’t talk and it’s looked at as defiance, but it's not really defiance. They just don’t have the means to communicate.”

The Autism Society distributed communication boards to police and fire departments throughout Indiana. Banicki said the communication boards also will be used in courthouses and jails.

Joshua Diehl, chief program officer for child and adolescent services at LOGAN Community Resources Inc., said the communication boards are a “fantastic tool” for supporting interactions between first responders and individuals with developmental disabilities in crisis situations.

Diehl explained that many non-verbal individuals use devices such as iPads and tablets to communicate. These devices work similarly to the communication boards, though the communication boards are not electronic.

“In a crisis situation, whatever device they’re used to may or may not be accessible,” he said. “Since they’re familiar with this mode of communication, providing officers with (communication boards) bridges the gap in situations where people may not have access to their typical way of communication. … Because individuals with developmental disabilities are exceptionally vulnerable in crisis situations, allowing them the ability to communicate their needs is going to allow the officer to better serve that individual.”