Saint Augustine, FL

Top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week includes Bad Dog Mama and a kids' swim race

By Laurie Hahn, St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
This is the last week of August – where has the summer gone? Although to be honest, in Florida, summer lasts a lot longer than three months. This week it’s time to get out and about – a trail hike, a kids’ swim, a nature photography class and an outdoor concert, plus the start of an improv class. And as always, there’s the lure of the beach.

Relive the past:Yes, you can still go to a drive-in movie in Florida. Here's where.

Ancient dunes trail hike

Grab your binoculars, walking shoes and bug spray and head to Anastasia State Park at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for a guided tour through the park’s varied ecosystems. The tour, led by a volunteer, is a 1-mile hike through the ancient dune system and the maritime hammock, and it’s free with park admission.

Anastasia State Park is at 300 Anastasia Park Road. For information, call 904-461-2033 or visit floridastateparks.org/anastasia

Turtle tracks:More than 12,000 sea turtle hatchlings spotted on St. Johns County beaches

Bad Dog Mama at Colonial Oak Music Park

Known for their powerful harmonies and mix of blues, pop/rock, bluegrass and folk, this two-woman band will put on a concert starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Colonial Oak Music Park. According to a review, “Together the duo charges the stage like a fox after a rabbit, chasing a level of explosiveness that is reminiscent of epic bands like Queen and Fleetwood Mac.”

Colonial Oak Music Park is at 21 St. George St. and admission is free. For information, visit colonialoakmusicpark.com

Concert calendar: American Blonde playing first shows in St. Johns County in October

First Coast Kids Swim Run Race

This kids-only event, for children ages 6-14, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the St. Johns Golf and Country Club. It’s part of the Florida Race Day Kids Triathlon/Duathlon Series, and only 100 athletes will be allowed to enter. Distances vary based on the age of the child.

The St. Johns Golf and Country Club is at 205 St. Johns Gold Drive. For information, call 904-940-3200 or visit trisignup.com/SaintAugustine/KidsSwimRunRace

Improv Basics: A six-week class for grown-ups

If you’re looking for something different to do for the next six weeks, this class is for you. Offered by the Adventure Project and taking place at Limelight Theatre, the class aims to give participants an understanding of improvisational theater and comfort with being on stage without a script. Advanced registration is required. The class starts on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and continues for six Wednesday through Oct. 5.

Limelight Theatre is at 11 Old Mission Ave. For information, call 904-825-1164 or visit adventure-project.com.

Nature photography

Here’s another class, though this one involves cameras and the beauty of nature, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept 1. This three-class program takes place at Nease Beachfront Park with local photographer Nicholle Goodnight, who will help you sharpen your photography skills in a natural environment. Participants must be at least 12 years to join. The class is free, but you must attend all three classes to participate.

Nease Beachfront Park is at 3171 Coastal Highway. For information, call 904-209-0335 or visit sjcfl.us/recreation.

