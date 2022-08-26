ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Place your bets! Bestbet to open new cardroom and sports bar in St. Augustine

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
Bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast and gaming operator, will officially open its third location in North Florida at 10 a.m. Monday. The new 40,673-square-foot facility marks Bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.

“We are very excited to return to St. Johns County with the newest addition to the Bestbet portfolio,” said Jamie Shelton, Bestbet president, in a press release. “Our team has done an outstanding job in bringing this project to completion and we couldn’t be more proud. We would like to thank St. Johns County for its support and for working with us to bring this project home.”

The new cardroom broke ground in July 2021 and will boast 49 gaming tables, a state-of-the-art sports bar; more than 70 flat screen TVs; a sushi bar; simulcast wagering; and tableside service. The facility will feature card games of all limits – one-card poker, three-card poker, Fortune Pai Gow, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and more – as well as a large simulcast area with private carrel seating. The sports bar will broadcast the top sporting events and feature game day favorite food and a full bar.

Bestbet hired hundreds of local residents to staff the new cardroom and company officials believe the economic impact is going to be very positive for the area.

“Our new facility will employ over 200 employees day one, including but not limited, information technology, accounting and finance, cardroom operations, servers, dealers, security and surveillance, and other senior management positions,” said Shelton. “While the economic impact can never be precisely calculated in connection with a new or relocating business to a community, we are very confident, along with county officials, the positive impact is going to be very significant.”

Bestbet St. Augustine is located at 800 Marketplace Drive. For information, visit bestbetjax.com.

