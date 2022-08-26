ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Women's Coalition shutting its doors after a decade of bringing people together

By Rachael Devaney, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
BARNSTABLE COUNTY — When Courtney Butler attended the Cape Women's Coalition first annual "International Women's Day Breakfast," in 2014, she felt "proud to be a woman," she said.

"From the songs at the end to the poem 'Bread and Roses,' it was all so empowering," said Butler, who now serves as the Cape Women's Coalition board chair.

For 10 years, the Cape Women's Coalition has held the "International Women's Day Breakfast," featuring speakers such as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, as well as other yearly events, to increase leadership opportunities for women in local, regional and statewide public office.

But in an Aug. 16 letter to all coalition members, Butler said the group's operations would cease indefinitely on Sept. 30.

The decision to end coalition programming, Butler said over the phone, is the result of lengthy board discussions. While the coalition has always been able to bring women together through its educational summits and forums, Butler said the coalition was having trouble recruiting members and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic shifted everything. We realized we needed more help," she said. "But we couldn’t find enough people to keep us going."

Originally, the coalition's events were held in-person with a high volume of attendance. The initial "International Women's Day Breakfast," was planned for 75 attendees, but attracted about 200 women, former coalition Chair Susan Rohrbach said.

"It was standing room only," she said. "So we knew there was an appetite for this kind of thing."

But when the pandemic forced those events to an online platform, it was difficult to recruit new members and volunteers.

"We weren’t able to have the same kind of in-person interactions," Rohrback said. "That was the way we recruited people to help us. And that was difficult when you are only seeing people on Zoom."

As the world began to re-open, in the summer 2021, board members began addressing the organization's difficulties, but decided to hold a roundtable and one more international breakfast event.

But COVID-19 variants began to pop up throughout winter 2021 and plans became even more difficult. Eventually, she said, board members became busier with their lives — personally and professional — and without additional volunteers, programming discontinued permanently.

"We needed to have that respect for ourselves and the organization, knowing we couldn’t give as much time to it anymore," Rohrbach said. "It wasn't an easy decision, but one that we are okay with."

"We certainly would never want to lower the quality of what we do because we were really proud of it," she said.

Time to let other organizations shine

When the coalition launched in 2012, the organization's biggest goal was to help more women become involved in local government and public life.

"To that end we were doing more educational types of programs," Rohrbach said. "We did do educational programs around certain issues, but we weren’t advocating for candidates or legislations or even issues."

As hot-button topics have sprung up in the last few years, coalition members wanted to be involved in organizations that focused on direct action.

"The fact is, that as things have become so polarized, people want to be active around a certain issue, cause, or candidate," she said. "All of that is also important within the bigger conversations revolving around civic change."

Through their multi-functional events, the coalition co-sponsored with groups like Cape Cod Young Professionals, the League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area, Cape Cod Women's Association, and the Upper Cape Cod Women's Coalition, Butler said.

"We want to take a step back and let some of these other organizations in the Cape Cod community shine," she said.

Pre-pandemic, Rohrbach said, the coalition also pulled together women from various organization's like Cape Cod Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, and the Cape Cod and Islands Commission on the Status of Women.

"Women were able to come together and talk to each other and find out what other women's groups were doing," she said. "It was about promoting collaboration."

Hope to see International Women's Day event continue

While both Rohrbach and Butler were firm that the coalition would no longer run educational programming or events, they said they were open to helping another organization take on the group's "International Women's Day Breakfast." The event, was an endeavor that women across the Cape look forward to every year, Rohrbach said.

"If somebody else wanted to take on the work, I think we would be very happy to work with them," she said.

Butler said the International Women's Day Breakfast, "is the event the group was most well known for and it will be the event she misses the most.

"We did kind of try to seek out some folks that wanted to take it on," she said. "It's a big ask but we would love to offer advice."

Butler said the coalition lives on through community

As the coalition closes its doors, Butler said the group's board sends its sincerest thank you to the entire Cape community and to those who became involved in any of the organization's efforts throughout the years.

"The message has always been to get engaged, get involved and help your fellow women out there," she said. "There are a lot of opportunities on the Cape for women to get involved."

