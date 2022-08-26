ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why was this lake in Middletown filled with thousands of dead fish?

By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

Thousands of dead fish floating on the surface of Middletown’s Silver Lake last week raised concerns about the lake and prompted an investigation by state environmental officials.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the fish kill was first reported on Aug. 16.

Biologists from the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife investigated the following day after the receding tide had spread the fish down the Appoquinimink River, which is connected to the lake by a dam.

The fish kill consisted of several thousand of 3- to 5-inch Atlantic menhaden, with fewer numbers of Atlantic croaker, bluegills and yellow perch, said Michael Globetti, media relations manager for DNREC.

The investigation found that the fish died due to low dissolved oxygen levels in the water, a common event that naturally occurs and is usually caused by algae blooms, Globetti said. The dissolved oxygen levels fell to unsustainable levels for the fish while there was little to no water flow.

An algae bloom, or algal bloom, occurs when there is rapid growth of algae that leaves a body of water discolored, typically a green or blue color with thick algal matter floating about.

Not only are algae blooms harmful to fish living in the water, but they can also harm humans and pets if bacteria from the algae bloom is ingested. DNREC has not found any other wildlife or aquatic species affected this year.

Fishing news: Officials warn of invasive fish at Lums Pond

Algae blooms occur during late spring through the end of summer, but peak in July and August during hot, dry weather conditions.

Key signs of a fish kill are fish gulping at the surface of the water, dead fish floating in the water or washed up on the shoreline and live fish swimming erratically. Aside from algae blooms, fish kills can also be caused by local environmental conditions such as extreme water temperatures and droughts.

Fish kills are not typically seen in freshwater bodies in Delaware but are more common in ponds or lakes that are shallow and lack moving water, Globetti said.

The Division of Fish and Wildlife keeps track of fish kills around the state to identify chronic water quality issues, emerging fish diseases and human disturbances.

If you encounter a fish kill, report your findings to DNREC to aid their efforts in prevention and fish restocking.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Why was this lake in Middletown filled with thousands of dead fish?

lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

industrial farming is causing algae growth. Farm runoff is going into our waterways causing out of control algae growth. if you see something floating On Top of the Lake do not get in the lake and do not let your dog get in the lake. it is highly toxic to all living creatures. stop industrial farming using the chemicals that they use and our waterways would be a lot better

