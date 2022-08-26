ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two finalists emerge for vacant seat on Wooster City Schools Board of Education

By Linda Hall
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
WOOSTER − Seven applicants for the Wooster City Schools Board of Education seat vacated by Michael Knapic have been narrowed to two — Cody Austin and Richard (Rik) Goodright.

The two finalists will be interviewed by the board in closed sessions starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the Wooster High School district meeting room.

Cody Austin: 'My biggest priority is to be a resource … make myself useful.'

Austin, founder and independent financial adviser of Austin Wealth Solutions in Wooster and general manager of Troy Miller Agency in Shreve, said in his application he wants to "serve our community in a way that helps further and improve the lives of students from all backgrounds."

Holding a master's in business administration from the University of Akron, Austin became an assistant football coach for Wooster City Schools last month.

In his letter of interest to board members, he said he recently completed a five-year term as a board member for the YMCA of Wayne County. His hope is to "continue to be part of a group doing impactful things for the people of Wooster" and to be a viable candidate based on his career experience in financial management, leadership roles in the community and experience as a board member of the YMCA.

"Having spent many years as an active member of our community I would appreciate the opportunity to serve in a way that can help the next generation of Wooster residents have opportunities to grow, prosper and succeed," Austin said in his application.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Austin said, "Overall, I think the community has been really good to me," motivating him to give back and be "a part of the future of the community."

Rather than deciding what he wants to do as a board member, he would like to discover "where I'm most needed. My biggest priority is to be a resource … make myself useful."

Rick Goodright: 'I know the district; if I can help out, I will.'

Goodright is a familiar face in the Wooster district, having spent 11 of his four decades in education as an administrator in Wooster City Schools.

"I was born and raised in Wooster and sent my two children through the district. Two of my grandchildren are on target to join the schools next year," Goodright said in his letter of interest.

"Losing Dr. Knapic is a big deal," Goodright said in a phone interview. "I have a lot of respect for him."

"I know the district," Goodright said. "If I can help out, I will."

Goodright, who earned a master's degree in education from Ashland University, is an associate with Neola, a provider of policy service for school districts, and the executive director of the Wayne County Historical Society.

He has served as a principal, director of human resources and assistant superintendent in the Wooster district.

"I'm really excited about the current direction the district is headed and would be proud and honored to join your unit," Goodright said in his application. "I know I could be of help in some of your tough challenges."

By policy and law, said Superintendent Gabe Tudor, the board has 30 days from the date of Knapic's resignation to select a new member.

On Aug. 29, the board could make a selection or decide to deliberate longer. However, a new member must be sworn in no later than Sept. 19.

