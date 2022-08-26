ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Scores: Get Athens-area high school football results and analysis here

By Ryne Dennis, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago

After nine months of anticipation, we finally reached high school football season. Now we move to week two.

Here's your one-stop shop for football scores around the Athens area. Follow along for scores, updates and more.

Follow McClain Baxley ( @McclainBaxley ) this week from Jefferson as the Dragons host Wren (SC) while Ryne Dennis ( @RyneDennis ) visits Oconee County as it hosts Clarke Central.

Final and analysis from Watkinsville: LSU football commit Whit Weeks impresses as Oconee County takes down Clarke Central

What to Know

Bold Predictions: Five things to expect from Week 2 Athens-area high school football games

Athens Recruiting Roundup: QB Lucian Anderson III trims list, Stockton gets another D1 offer

Commerce football: After impressive Week 1 victory, are Tigers on the verge of a special season?

RESULTS ARE IN: Here's the Week 1 Athens-area high school football player of the week

A look back to Week 1: 'We got bragging rights': How North Oconee soaked in first rivalry win in three years

Scoreboard

