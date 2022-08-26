ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Montverde freshman recognized for Lake County historical award

By Cindy Peterson
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago

The Lake County Commission recently recognized Montverde freshman Kirk Reed, 14, for his achievements in the Lake County Historical Day annual competition.

Reed won the overall junior division with his research paper, “Cuban Missile Crisis: Stopping a Nuclear War with Debate and Diplomacy.”

"They told us to write about a subject dealing with diplomacy, and the first thing that came to mind was the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Reed said. “It wasn’t just behind the scenes. It was a major part of society, and the biggest event in history where we got the closest to the end of the world, with little to no violence.”

The competition took place in February at Tavares High School, when Reed was an eighth grader at Round Lake Charter. Kids from all over the county brought in their history projects to compete against the best of the best. The theme this year was how diplomacy changed history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxoih_0hW8ZXbl00

“Today, we recognize Kirk as our overall junior division winner,” Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks said. “He is a straight A student, likes to play tennis and video games and his mother says he is an exceptional kid every way.”

Lake County School Board Chairman Stephanie Luke was in attendance to support Reed as he received his recognition award.

“I read his paper and I was amazed,” Luke said. “It was equal to that of the college students I teach. I just think his referencing and ability to communicate his point is exceptional and I’m so proud of him. This is experience will prepare him for his years to come.”

This feat allowed Reed to compete at the state competition and he hopes to participate again next year. His paper will also be on display at the Lake County Historical Museum.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Montverde freshman recognized for Lake County historical award

Comments / 1

Related
sltablet.com

Lake Sumter State College Alumni Spotlight

Lake-Sumter State College alumnus Christine Boodhoo knows it’s cliche but really does love helping her community through her career at the Groveland Police Department. Boodhoo has called Lake County home since she was in the third grade and says her experience at LSSC helped broaden her experiences. But it wasn’t always an easy road. In 2012, Boodhoo withdrew from classes because of a circumstance in her family and she was working two jobs. She remained committed to her goals and returned to earn both an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from LSSC.
GROVELAND, FL
WESH

Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Social club raises funds for firefighter

Lake County Fire Rescue Firefighter Blake Kocielko always aspired to save others’ lives — so he was shocked when he found out that he would have to fight for his own. Kocielko, 28, is battling brain cancer, and on Saturday The Warehouse in Leesburg hosted a fundraiser for him to help with medical costs. “I appreciate The Warehouse for supporting me and doing what they can to support my cause,” said Kocielko, of Deltona. “I also appreciate The Warehouse for inviting me and my family to this event and hosting the benefit dinner.” The Warehouse Social Club and Eatery, a social club of the Military, Fire, Police Support Association, hosted the event that featured musician Jersey Frank, a chance drawing and dinner.
LEESBURG, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Hiring event offers part-time positions

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming new part-timers into its ranks. The department hopes to bring in more people from the community to serve as recreation assistants, fitness assistants and facility specialists. Two events will offer on-the-spot interviews and same-day hiring opportunities from 9 a.m. to noon Sept....
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County Fire Rescue announces new deputy chief operations

Lake County Fire Rescue has selected Battalion Chief Tony Cuellar as the new Deputy Chief Operations, effective Aug. 28. The interview panel reviewed multiple candidates for the position during the selection process. Once the interviews concluded, the panel ranked each hopeful with Chief Cuellar as the preeminent candidate. Chief Cuellar is known and respected by his personnel for his leadership and consistency. Throughout the multiphase reorganization of Fire Rescue and Lake Emergency Medical Services, his role will be essential in implementing the realignment as one agency.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hundreds of thousands of visitors left disappointed after Artemis scrub

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
usatales.com

10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!

Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Ocala

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Ocala, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OCALA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

