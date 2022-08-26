Read full article on original website
NEAR-powered NearPay launches custodial Crypto Wallet in Europe and UK
NearPay Wallet is a custodial wallet that lets users directly own crypto assets. NearPay has launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android in a move that aims to strengthen the firm’s position in the NEAR Protocol. Available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android,...
Virtuzone taps Binance Pay to expedite company formation in UAE
UAE company formation specialists Virtuzone is teaming up with Binance to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through the latter’s proprietary payment technology. The alliance makes Virtuzone the first company in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through Binance Pay. Set to boost the growth of...
Haru Invest acquires MSB license from FinCEN to offer crypto management in US
“Doing business within the ambit of this regulatory framework within the massive U.S. market will afford more transparency and protections for not only our clients, also our business itself.”. Haru Invest has obtained an MSB license for its U.S. based subsidiary, Haruus LLC, in order to enable the digital asset...
Binance to help City of Busan, South Korea, launch its own crypto exchange
“By making Busan a blockchain-specialized city that is attracting worldwide attention, we will boost a new growth engine for the local economy and make it a global digital finance hub.”. Binance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan, South Korea, in which the city will...
Startups that rode the SPAC wave are turning to a new tactic for funding lifelines. Here's what you want to know.
Unprofitable glass manufacturer View Inc. and electric-truck company Nikola are among the latest to tap into esoteric areas of the capital markets for cash lifelines.
Singapore to curb crypto leveraged bets, impose suitability tests
Regulators in Singapore said they may implement consumer protections for crypto investors, which could include suitability tests, curbs on leverage trading and credit facilities. Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), signaled this stance on Monday. He added that the regulator may restrict retail investment in...
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
