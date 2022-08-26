ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme will offer canine-friendly 'doggie doughnuts' in honor of National Dog Day

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
The saying "every dog has its day" has been around for ages, but a new campaign from a well-loved dessert restaurant wants every dog to have a donut as well.

In observance of National Dog Day, which takes place on Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer specially-baked "doggie doughnuts" as part of their menu while supplies last. The Athens location at 3703 Atlanta Hwy. in Mission Square shopping center is listed on the company's website as a participating restaurant.

Unlike regular doughnuts, which have no nutritional value for dogs and contain potentially harmful ingredients like chocolate and caffeine, the "doggie doughnuts" are made with whole wheat flour, peanut butter (90%), sugar (9%), carob, vegetable fat, canola oil, apple cider vinegar, nonfat dry milk and assorted starches and thickeners.

According to the Krispy Kreme website, the doughnuts are made by Huds and Toke Pty Ltd. in a company-owned HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) accredited facility based in Queensland, Australia. Read the complete list of ingredients here.

Though Krispy Kreme does not allow pets in their restaurants other than service animals, customers are encouraged to bring their dogs with them through the drive-thru. The "doggie doughnuts" are sold in single and half-dozen sizes, and bandanas with the Krispy Kreme logo will be available as an accessory purchase.

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert. Among the intentions of National Dog Day is to help encourage the public to recognize the number of dogs in need of rescue each year from public rescues, shelters and pure breed rescues.

