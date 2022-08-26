ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

What is the 'Ride to Remember' and why are they stopping in Shanksville?

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qok9r_0hW8Z66d00

A group of motorcyclists and classic car drivers are planning to drive through Somerset County this weekend.

'Ride to Remember' is a 531-mile memorial ride from Washington, D.C., to New York City, honoring first responders and those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The trip is being coordinated by Patriots Cove, a nonprofit organization and retreat center in northeast Pennsylvania for injured veterans, first responders and their caregivers.

More local events:What's going on in and around Somerset County?

Motorcycle and classic car owners are invited to participate in any portion of the ride; to register, visit the Patriots Cove Facebook page and type "Going" as a comment on the event page or send an email to info@patriotscove.org. The cost of meals and overnight stays are each rider's responsibility.

"We'd really like to get the word out in the southern areas of the ride that people are welcome to join us for whatever parts of the route work best for them," said Jeff Swire, who with his wife, Melissa, founded Patriots Cove.

New school year:Students return to school in Somerset County; officials offer bus safety tips

The ride begins Friday afternoon at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The group plans to lay a wreath at the memorial, then start their 174-mile trip northwest to Somerset, stopping for meals in Winchester, Virginia; Cumberland, Maryland; and Ridgeley, West Virginia, along the way. Riders are to arrive in Somerset Friday night and stay overnight in local hotels.

Saturday morning, riders are to assemble from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and travel together to the Flight 93 National Memorial, arriving in Shanksville around 9 a.m. After laying a wreath and paying their respects at the memorial, the group plans to leave Shanksville at 10 a.m. for the second leg of the trip. From Shanksville, the riders return to Somerset and travel east to Bedford, then take I-99 north to State College and I-80 east to Fairfield, New Jersey, to stay overnight.

Walking along:Update: DCNR removes some public restrictions at Laurel Mountain State Park Ski Area

On Sunday morning, the group will leave Fairfield and ride to the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center in New York City, where they will lay a wreath there to conclude the trip.

More information about the ride can be found at the Patriots Cove Facebook page. For more information about the organization, visit their website, patriotscove.org.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Somerset County Inn catches fire, 3 rooms burned

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms. What caused the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cops: Altoona man broke into Dollar General, found across town

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after police said he was caught on camera filling a trash bag with more than $1,400 worth of merchandise. Altoona police were called to the Dollar General on Lloyd Street for a burglary. According to court documents, they said they watched security video footage […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Somerset County, PA
Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Shanksville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Shanksville, PA
Government
City
Fairfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Washington, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
Washington Examiner

A chance meeting at the gas station

EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon Memorial#New York City#Vehicles
wdadradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CROWNED

On Sunday, the 2022 Indiana County Fair Queen was crowned. (From L to R: Escort Logan Barnhart, Alternate Fair Queen Morgan Chichy, Fair Queen Julia King, Attendant Logan Byerly and 2021 Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The new queen is Julia King, a 17-year-old Homer-Center senior from...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Bomb Threat in Gallitzin

An area around Main Street in Gallitzin was blocked off as several police vehicles and emergency vehicles investigated a truck they feared had a bomb on it. Gallitzin Police told our crew on scene they were called to the area of Main Street and Chestnut Street late this afternoon as two people were involved in some sort of altercation. As part of the investigation, a box truck was discovered with a suspicious box on it.
GALLITZIN, PA
fox5dc.com

2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Lancaster Farming

Raising KuneKune Pigs Leads to Black Valley Provender Restaurant

EVERETT, Pa. — Alana Foor of Everett says she was raised by very conservative parents who did not believe in a woman working or obtaining an education. Consequently, she married at 19 and soon had four children. But she wanted an identity. She lived on a farm deeded to...
EVERETT, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona food pantry announces September dates

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona will have its food pantry open on two dates in September. The food pantry will be open from 1 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Tuesday, Sept. 20. Anyone in need is invited to come out and receive food. The pantry offers an assortment […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County for criminal charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Aug. 26. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Skylar Miller, 29, of Somerset area — wanted on drug charges Matthew Miller, 44, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy