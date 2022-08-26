It’s the weekend, which means that our Verge Deals team is kicking back and recharging for next week. But we have a few time-sensitive deals to pass your way in case you feel like making some additions to your repertoire of gadgets. Starting things off is the ninth-generation iPad, which is discounted to $279.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target ($50 off). Target’s site says this deal will end Saturday, though we don’t currently know if that applies to the other retailers.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO