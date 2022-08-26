Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Samsung’s Z Fold 4 passes durability tests, but how will it hold up long term?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in the line of Samsung’s foldables to endure JerryRigEverything’s torture test that subjects devices to razor blades, lighters, and handfuls of dirt. Like the Fold 3 and Fold 2 before it, the Fold 4 managed to survive the test, albeit with quite a few scratches and some burnt-up pixels.
The Verge
HP’s new 4K business webcam uses AI to keep your whole team in the frame
HP has a new webcam that feels familiar and uses AI to keep you and your fidgeting guests in the frame during meetings. The $199.99 HP 965 4K Streaming webcam is the company’s new business-oriented model that contains a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, similar in spec (and price) to Dell’s 4K webcam offering, Elgato’s Facecam, and Razer’s Kiyo Pro. A home office 960 version is available in white but, according to HP spokesperson Christine Wahl, has identical specs, and after initially appearing on HP’s website with a $50 discount, the 960 is now priced identically with the 965.
The Verge
Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld leaks with Android apps and Switch-like UI
Logitech’s new cloud gaming handheld has leaked weeks after the company teased it was working on the new device. Logitech G and Tencent Games confirmed their plans for a dedicated handheld earlier this month, and now Evan Blass has tweeted pictures of the handheld which reveal access to the Google Play store, alongside support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service.
The Verge
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 should be improved with new Android 12L update
The Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 has finally started to land on Galaxy Tab S8 devices, making it the first line of tablets to receive the Samsung-flavored update (via Sammobile). So far, it’s only rolling out to users in South Korea and Europe, with people in more countries likely to see the update soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Asus Zenfone 9 review: one for the small phone superfans
Unboxing the Asus Zenfone 9 was like meeting someone new and learning that you like the same obscure movies or went to the same high school. I could tell immediately we’d get along. “You’re IP68 and you have a headphone jack? No way! I love headphone jacks!”
The Verge
AMD won’t change launch pricing for Ryzen 7000 series, according to new leak
AMD is expected to launch four CPUs in its Ryzen 7000 series (the “X” line) this evening, and a few hours ahead of the announcement, the pricing has already leaked. According to Wccftech’s sources, the prices of the upcoming desktop chips will be as follows:. Ryzen 9...
The Verge
Apple’s base iPad is $20 cheaper than the previous low price
It’s the weekend, which means that our Verge Deals team is kicking back and recharging for next week. But we have a few time-sensitive deals to pass your way in case you feel like making some additions to your repertoire of gadgets. Starting things off is the ninth-generation iPad, which is discounted to $279.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target ($50 off). Target’s site says this deal will end Saturday, though we don’t currently know if that applies to the other retailers.
The Verge
AMD teases RDNA 3 GPUs as it sets a release date for Ryzen 7000 CPUs
AMD revealed price, performance, some release dates, and more about the upcoming RDNA 3 graphics cards and Ryzen 7000 series processors during its “together we advance_PCs” livestream on Monday. Four CPUs using the new Zen 4 desktop processing architecture (codenamed “Raphael”) will launch on September 27th, 2022. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
The wild keyboard and headphone designs of Angry Miao
What does a $2,000 flex in mechanical keyboard form look like? Or a pair of wireless earbuds ripped from a video game’s post-apocalyptic future? What kind of zaniness does a boutique microbrand get up to when it has the freedom to charge premium prices for arthouse-level tech projects?. Tucked...
The Verge
You might not be able to use older straps with the Apple Watch Pro
While Apple has increased the size of the Apple Watch over the years, users have always been able to use older watch bands with newer models. That might soon change. Initially spotted by MacRumors, leaker UnclePan claims that the so-called Pro — Apple’s forthcoming rugged smartwatch — may not be compatible with existing straps.
The Verge
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have hit a new all-time low price
If you’re preparing to go back to school and require a more powerful laptop than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, you might want to consider investing in Apple’s 14- and 16-inch Macbook Pro models today now that they’ve dropped to new all-time lows. Best Buy is currently selling the 14-inch, M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro in space gray with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,599, a record-breaking $400 discount. The 16-inch configuration, meanwhile, is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 10-core CPU, and a 16-core GPU in space gray for $2,099 ($400 off).
The Verge
Sony’s new PlayStation Studios Mobile team is making spinoff games for your phone
As part of Sony’s push into mobile gaming, the company has formed a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that will operate separately from console game development. According to a press release, the new team will create mobile games with “new and existing PlayStation IP.”. Sony’s move to form a...
The Verge
Xbox Game Pass ‘Friends & Family’ leak suggests you can share with friends
A leak of potential branding for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Game Pass family subscription suggests you’ll be able to share a subscription with friends, too. Microsoft started testing its Xbox Game Pass family plan in Ireland and Colombia earlier this month, and now Twitter leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia has spotted “Game Pass Friends & Family” branding.
The Verge
Amazon is doing something called ‘Android Days’ with a great price on the Pixel 6A
Just when you were getting ready to wish your loved ones happy Honda Days, Amazon went and threw a new commercial holiday on our calendars: Android Days. Today is apparently the first day of Android Days, and as cringe-inducing as that sounds, there are actually some really good deals to be had, starting with our favorite midrange Android phone of the year: the Google Pixel 6A. Usually $449, it’s marked down to $369 right now — a discount of $80.
Comments / 0