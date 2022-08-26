Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Boone by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boone FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Indiana, including the following counties, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson and Marion. * WHEN...Until 600 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 300 AM EDT, Radar estimates indicate between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain fell overnight, with minor flooding still ongoing. Light rain is still possible over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Zionsville, Speedway, Southport, Westfield, Avon, Cumberland, McCordsville, Meridian Hills, Warren Park, Clermont, Homecroft, Rocky Ripple and Williams Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Hamilton; Hancock; Marion FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BOONE, SOUTHERN HAMILTON, WESTERN HANCOCK AND MARION COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Putnam FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 4 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Clay and Putnam. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CHAMPAIGN AND SOUTHERN VERMILION COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Parke, Vigo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Parke; Vigo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY, SOUTHERN PARKE AND NORTHEASTERN VIGO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Edgar by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark; Edgar FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK AND SOUTHEASTERN EDGAR COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Westfield, Vermilion, Clarksville and Oliver. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hamilton; Hancock; Johnson; Marion FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Indiana, including the following counties, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson and Marion. * WHEN...Until 600 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 300 AM EDT, Radar estimates indicate between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain fell overnight, with minor flooding still ongoing. Light rain is still possible over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Zionsville, Speedway, Southport, Westfield, Avon, Cumberland, McCordsville, Meridian Hills, Warren Park, Clermont, Homecroft, Rocky Ripple and Williams Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
