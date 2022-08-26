Effective: 2022-08-30 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boone FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Indiana, including the following counties, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson and Marion. * WHEN...Until 600 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 300 AM EDT, Radar estimates indicate between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain fell overnight, with minor flooding still ongoing. Light rain is still possible over the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Zionsville, Speedway, Southport, Westfield, Avon, Cumberland, McCordsville, Meridian Hills, Warren Park, Clermont, Homecroft, Rocky Ripple and Williams Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO