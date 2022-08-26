ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete icon Kissin’ Cuzzins is for sale, pancakes and all

By Stephanie Hayes
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOBbg_0hW8YGoR00
Kathy Custode, 58, smiles while talking with a few of her regular customers as she waits tables at Kissin' Cuzzins, 951 34th St N, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in St. Petersburg. Custode has worked at the restaurant for 41 years. On left is Dru Brooks, 67, and her husband Danny Brooks, 68. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — When the phone rings and someone asks if Kissin’ Cuzzins is closed, employees can’t help but sigh inside. They picked up, didn’t they?

Regulars are still coming in four, five, six days a week, shimmying into wood booths for pancakes, patty melts, chef salads drizzled with ranch and — surprise! — even drinks from a full bar. Loyal employees, some on the schedule for decades, are still topping off coffees the second someone takes a sip. Politicians are still smiling for photo ops — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist stopped by the morning after his primary win.

Kathy Custode has been a fixture at 951 34th Street since she was 16, and that was more than 40 years ago. Last Tuesday, she was a manager. Two days later, she was a server. She does whatever needs doing, whenever.

She learned over my booth this week and chatted in that breezy manner of a restaurant veteran. Yeah, the place is for sale, but no, it’s not sold. Custode keeps correcting folks scrambling for their “last meal.” Whoever buys the restaurant would do well to keep it as-is, she said.

“You don’t fix something that’s not broken.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jb6WV_0hW8YGoR00
Kathy Custode, 58, smiles while talking with a few of her regular customers as she waits tables at Kissin' Cuzzins, 951 34th St N, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Restaurants where servers call you sweetheart are a dwindling breed in Tampa Bay, a region with an increasing presence of $15 cocktails and neon Instagram signs. Kissin’ Cuzzins is, indeed, on the market. But the whole thing is on the market — the property, the building, the branded business, the paper placemats with Florida fun facts, the eternal flow of black coffee, the recall of family names and regular orders that comes with decades of ritual.

It went online for almost $2.5 million in June, the subject of a highly persuasive real estate listing resplendent in capital letters:

It is St Petersburg’s BEST BUY as a Restaurant Business Opportunity AND it is St Petersburg’s BEST BUY as a Real Estate Investment Opportunity!!! ... For OVER 60 YEARS it has remained HIGHLY PROFITABLE as a MOST FAVORITE Family Restaurant in St Petersburg!!!

Owner Gerry Rice didn’t write all that, he said, but selling was his idea. He’s been a Kissin’ Cuzzins employee since his dad pulled him in to bus tables at 12, and that was more than 50 years ago (do you see a theme?).

“It’s the only job I’ve ever had,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaWtC_0hW8YGoR00
Melissa Lauria, 42, brings food to a table at Kissin' Cuzzins, 951 34th St N, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in St. Petersburg. Lauria has worked as a waitress at the restaurant for nine years. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0hW8YGoR00

In 1961, the 34th Street store was a Perkins. Rice’s parents, the late Richard and Gayle Rice, invested in the pancake house with another couple. It wasn’t doing well on the books, so one of the investors had to take over the place. Richard and Gayle put in a low bid hoping to not get picked.

They got picked.

They needed a new name. They’d seen Kissin’ Cuzzins on a candy store up north and liked the flow. “Kissin’ Cousins” is also an Elvis movie, but that’s not the namesake. The original signs featured two little figures smooching.

“As a teenager, it was pretty embarrassing,” Rice said. Later, he and his family redesigned the logo into a sweeping font. They shrunk the k-word, but there was no getting away from it. Those little kissing cartoons are still on the coffee mugs today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqesX_0hW8YGoR00
Mugs with the iconic Kissin' Cuzzins logo rest upside down at the servers station at Kissin' Cuzzins, 951 34th St N, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The family expanded the business to “eight or nine” locations around Tampa Bay, Rice said, some more successful than others. These days, 34th Street is the first and last one standing.

Rice is ready for a break. He knows, ultimately, letting go means he won’t be in control. For instance, he gives 10-year employees three weeks of paid vacation, a relative rarity in the restaurant business. A new owner could make promises and take them away. Rice is being careful. Not every investor gets a call back.

“I would like to see everyone who has been there so long continue to have a job,” he said. “It was hard for me to make the decision to do it. You feel like you’re abandoning your guys. You’ve also got to look out for yourself and your sanity.”

Progress has merits, and pricey mojitos have their place. But I, for one, would be happy to see Kissin’ Cuzzins press on. My family lived around the corner from the Clearwater location near Curlew Road in the 1990s. We were agog at the name, yes, but we got used to it. Boy, did we get used to it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIfYc_0hW8YGoR00
Hostess and waitress Amanda Larrison, 34, on left, answers the phones at the cash register as Dru Brooks, 67, enjoys breakfast with her husband Danny Brooks, 68, at Kissin' Cuzzins, 951 34th St N, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

I always ordered the chocolate chip pancakes. One year for Lent, I gave up chocolate. Problem was, I only remembered I’d made that sacrifice halfway through hammering my traditional fluffy tower. I was on diner autopilot, certain to be smited. But, oh, what a way to go.

On Tuesday, I stared down a triple stack of those plate-sized pancakes. I can confirm they have stayed the same. Melty mounds of chocolate chips, trough of whipped cream, plastic tubs of buttery “spread” to spare.

Bathed in the dark light, folks hung heads over plates of scrambled eggs and peeled back French vanilla coffee creamers. Servers hustled past the specials sign for pot pie soup, bagged up to-go orders and rang in extra sides of bacon.

I dug into the sweet stack, this time, guilt-free.

Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4

GeckoFest: Gulfport's 22nd annual "game night"-themed end-of-summer party features art and craft vendors, food and drink, live music on two stages, street performers, a walking parade and a "Gecko" or tropically themed costume contest. Due to the event's popularity, parking in distant lots and walking or riding the trolley is recommended. Free. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. 3101 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-322-5217.
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
foodanddine.com

Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery's existential struggles

"Edibles & Potables" is Food & Dining Magazine's space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I'm reminded of John Donne's words: "No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main."
L. Cane

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
10 Tampa Bay

Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
fox13news.com

St. Pete kitchen to provide free food, refuge for homeless families

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing homeless families and now a new non-profit in St. Petersburg is helping to fill the void. Bridge of Hope Kitchen officially opened its doors along 62nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The organization's mission is to make it so homeless families never have to go hungry.
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider smoking ban

August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
995qyk.com

10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg's Salvador Dali Museum

10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg's Salvador Dali Museum. If you've never been to the Salvador Dali Museum in St Pete, you need to get real. Sorry, correction. you need to get Surreal! Download the Dali App and go it alone, or get a tour and learn more than you ever wanted to know about Dali, and yourself. With the Dali APP you can use your phone to see Virtual Reality paintings (see sample VR painting at bottom of page) come to life and you wonder, "How did he know we'd all have mobile phones to do this?" Paintings and sculptures like you've never seen, but may have dreamed. Warning: If you take a selfie, you get the Cool Dali Museum Stache. Weekday afternoons are best (smaller crowd) time to visit in downtown St Pete.
wild941.com

Tampa Concert Events To Attend

So much is going on in the city for the next couple days. Even tonight we have Tricky Daddy, Trina, and Plies to name a few at Yuengling Center tonight. There is a concert for Sam E. Hues tonight and a party for Shock G this Sunday to name a few events. The one thing about 813/727 is that there is something to do every weekend. So buckle up and get ready to have a great time.
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn't hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough County's memorial to lynching victims is unveiled

TAMPA — The story of Robert Johnson, Hillsborough County's last Jim Crow-era lynching victim, is largely unknown because the tragedy was ignored and forgotten. On Monday, a historic marker memorializing Johnson and Hillsborough's other four lynching victims was unveiled on the corner of Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street, a busy pedestrian spot along the Tampa Riverwalk.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

