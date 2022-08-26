ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

100.5 The River

3 of Best Fall Photo Ops in West Michigan

Who is not excited for the beautifl fall foilage, the warm apple cider, or a fresh baked donut?. Besides those fantastic ideas, I am mostly worried about getting the perfect fall photo for my Instagram feed. Here is a list of the best places in West Michigan to get a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

BrightCovers is a game changer for your deck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – No matter the season, we love being outside and in the sunshine but during the warmer months, too much sun can be uncomfortable and even unbearable at times. If you own a home with a patio, deck, or any outdoor space, you know that having the proper covering or awning overhead is essential! That’s why we’re talking about Bright Covers today about what they offer customers.
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
100.5 The River

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Have You Heard of The Island That’s Slowly Sinking to Lake Erie?

For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:
OHIO STATE
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
msn.com

Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids

Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cars 108

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

