2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pricing Revealed
Earlier in the summer, GM Authority confirmed production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 would commence in late August. We’ve now uncovered complete pricing for the 2023 model-year Silverado 1500 ahead of its production start, as well, with the MSRPs of the light-duty truck rising by $1,000 across the board.
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Halted Next Week At GM Silao Plant
General Motors just announced that it will halt production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks at the GM Silao plant in Mexico for one week. Per a recent report from from Reuters, which cites an unnamed GM spokesperson, the automaker will suspend production of...
2023 Corvette Gets New Stealth Interior Trim Package
The 2023 Corvette introduces the fourth model year for the current eighth-generation sports car, debuting the new 2023 Corvette Z06, as well as a handful of changes for the Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. Notably, the 2023 model year also introduces the new Stealth Interior Trim Package. Essentially, the new Stealth...
NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?
With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
GM Is Not Alone In Discontinuing Sedans
Automakers are constantly adjusting their lineups to suit not only broader market conditions, but the changing tastes of their customers as well, and that includes GM. That being said, GM Authority is regularly bombarded by comments and emails from readers that complain GM has dropped nearly all of its passenger cars from its North American portfolio. The thing is, GM isn’t alone in this respect.
Here’s How Much The 2023 Corvette Z06’s Carbon Fiber Wheels Cost
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive performance right from the get-go, but for those customers that need a little extra customization and a little extra speed, optional upgrades like the carbon fiber wheels are right on target. The question is – how much do the 2023 Corvette Z06’s carbon fiber wheels actually cost?
Growing Pile of Unfinished Ford Trucks Is Visible From Space Again
Planet.orgLast year, Ford stashed thousands of unfinished Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Speedway. It's now happening again as the chip shortage drags on.
1963 Split Window Corvette Race Car Discovered After 44 Years
Car enthusiasts are an odd bunch. To the casual observer, this 1963 Corvette race car looks like nothing more than a pile of rusty metal and rodent droppings. However, to an enthusiast, this classic slab of American performance is pure potential. Recently rediscovered after sitting for 44 years in the...
First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later
Gail Wise set out to buy a convertible car after finishing college and getting a job as a school teacher. Little did she know her hunt led her to buy the first Ford Mustang ever sold. The post First Mustang Ever Sold Still Belongs to Its Original Owner 58 Years Later appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cadillac ATS-V Riding On Ferrada FR2 Wheels: Video
Go-fast Caddy models didn’t start with the Cadillac Blackwing sedans. In fact, the latest CT4-V Blackwing can point to the Cadillac ATS-V as its indirect predecessor, at least from a mechanical standpoint. Now, we’re getting an eyeful of this upgraded and customized Cadillac ATS-V sedan in the following brief feature video.
Where Did Chevy Find More Power for the Duramax Diesel Engine?
How much power does the new LZ0 Chevy Duramax diesel engine offer? What does the added power bring to this engine? The post Where Did Chevy Find More Power for the Duramax Diesel Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD has officially gone live on the American automaker’s website, allowing prospective buyers to select their preferred exterior and interior colors, apply their preferred options and equipment packages and view a complete pricing summary. The Chevy Silverado HD lineup continues...
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation: The Mass-Market Truck
The Canyon Elevation will continue to serve as the base trim level on the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon, offering mass-market appeal with an approachable starting price of $40,000 and an extensive list of standard features. The 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation may be the entry-level trim in the lineup, however it...
2023 Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero Packages Under Heavy Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 debuts the next level of performance for the mid-engine C8, offering a new V8 powerplant, widebody styling, and a whole lot more compared to the Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero packages are currently under heavy constraint.
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
MotorAuthority
1983 DeLorean DMC-12 with 5,397 miles for sale
A new DeLorean EV recently broke cover and plans for sales are brewing—but in the meantime, a pristine example of the original 1983 DeLorean DMC-12 is for sale through Podium Auto Sales in Pompano Beach, Florida, with a $98,000 asking price. First spotted by Carscoops, the dealership says this...
2022 GMC Terrain Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM resolved the constraint on heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) for the 2022 GMC Terrain in May, allowing these features to return to the model’s order books in a regular capacity. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features in vehicles that were built without them before the constraint was resolved, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles set to be serviced through a Customer Satisfaction Program.
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss Under Heavy Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 drops in as the fourth model year for the current fourth-gen pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss is under heavy constraint.
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car
Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
