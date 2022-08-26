ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Daily Deals: Grab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S Today

Whether PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox is your thing, there's a console in stock for you today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. The Xbox Series X is also in stock at Best Buy and Walmart. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

protocol.com

Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era

Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Sony Interactive#The Meta Quest 2
IGN

PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak

The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony

A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

The 40 Best Early Deals to Shop at the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022

With back-to-school season upon us and fall right around the corner, Amazon has started its Labor Day sale early with endless savings. Some of the best discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics and so much more continue to be offered at Amazon to get a head start on the holiday weekend deals. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns to shop before all the good stuff sells out.
SHOPPING
Ars Technica

Sony launches lighter PS5 model for second straight year

At its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 wasn't just one of the biggest game consoles ever made. It was also one of the heaviest, with the full-fledged Disc Drive Edition weighing in at 9.9 pounds (4.5 kg) and the Digital Edition hitting 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg). Today, though, the eagle-eyed reporters at Press Start have noted the release of a new set of PS5 models that weigh about 13 percent less than their launch counterparts.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Satellite-to-phone companies are thrilled about SpaceX and T-Mobile, actually

On Thursday, Elon Musk got on stage with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to announce that SpaceX is working with the carrier to completely eliminate cellular dead zones. The companies claim that next-generation Starlink satellites, set to launch next year, will be able to communicate directly with phones, letting you text, make calls, and potentially stream video even when there are no cell towers nearby. What’s more, Musk promised all this is possible with phones that people are using today, without consumers having to buy any extra equipment.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Sony's PlayStation Makes Mobile Gaming Push With New Acquisition

Sony is buying a European game studio to help it expand PlayStation’s reach to smartphones. The PlayStation maker is acquiring Savage Game Studios, which is working on “an unannounced new AAA mobile live service action game." The main takeaway is that Savage Game Studios will potentially tap into the existing PlayStation game franchise catalog to build new mobile titles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Xbox Game Pass ‘Friends & Family’ leak suggests you can share with friends

A leak of potential branding for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Game Pass family subscription suggests you’ll be able to share a subscription with friends, too. Microsoft started testing its Xbox Game Pass family plan in Ireland and Colombia earlier this month, and now Twitter leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia has spotted “Game Pass Friends & Family” branding.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Daily deals Aug. 28: $160 off Apple Watch Series 7, $1,500 off 85-inch Samsung QLED TV, $200 Anker 521 Power Station, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sunday's bestdeals include a selection of scratch-and-dent iPhones, $400 off a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, $21 off a 2TB Teamgroup SSD, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Paradox is looking for testers for a new game but it won't say what the new game is

First you sign up to get in, then you sign the NDA, and THEN you find out what you've signed up for. Paradox Interactive launched a new publishing label called Paradox Arc (opens in new tab) earlier this month, and now it's asking for people to sign up for its first beta testing, which is "in the very near future." There's just one catch: You don't get to know what the game is.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now

Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
STOCKS
CNET

iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors

You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
CELL PHONES
NME

PlayStation setting up mobile division with Savage Game Studios acquisition

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that PlayStation has entered into an agreement to acquire mobile developer Savage Game Studios and add it to the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. Sony announced the acquisition today (August 29), with Savage Game Studios forming in 2020 and being filled with mobile development...
VIDEO GAMES

