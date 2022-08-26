Florida State football’s opener vs. Duquesne is worth watching. No, really!

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis made significant progress for the Seminoles last year and will try to take another step forward this weekend.

Florida State’s rock-bottom loss to Jacksonville State last season should make one thing clear: The Seminoles cannot look past any opponent, including those from the lower Football Championship Subdivision.

Like Saturday’s foe, Duquesne.

Here are five things to watch as FSU begins Year 3 under Mike Norvell and goes for its first season-opening win since 2016.

1. How much better is quarterback Jordan Travis?

Travis’ completion percentage (62.9%) was fifth in the ACC last season, and his 1,317 career rushing yards are the most ever by a Seminoles quarterback. He improved over the course of the fall (9-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the final six games), and Norvell said this week that Travis has “got something special in front of him” because of his offseason work.

For the first time in his career, Travis enters the fall as the unquestioned starter. This is our first look at his next chapter.

2. Who are this offense’s playmakers?

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili, a Pinellas Park High product, is one of the Seminoles' most promising playmakers. [ PHIL SEARS | AP (2021) ]

At Memphis, Norvell proved he could showcase playmakers as running backs, receivers or hybrids, and he was creative with a talented running back room last year.

With FSU’s leader in rushing yards and receptions (Jashaun Corbin) gone, FSU will need another playmaker to spotlight. But who?

The backfield remains promising with Tampa Bay Tech product Treshaun Ward and former blue-chip recruit Lawrance Toafili (Pinellas Park High). The receiving corps has potential, too, with the continued development of Malik McClain and transfers like Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Tampa native Mycah Pittman (Oregon). Saturday’s play-calling might be vanilla to save secrets for next week’s game against LSU, but we’ll still gain some insight into FSU’s offensive threats.

3. How good are FSU’s defensive additions?

Keep an eye on three newcomers, starting with defensive end Jared Verse. The former Albany star was one of the top prospects in the portal and will be expected to contribute immediately at FSU. It’s unfair to expect him to be a superstar like last year’s transfer defensive end, Jermaine Johnson, but he is an intriguing player.

FSU’s two top-100 signees, Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas, are both on the two-deep at cornerback. McCall is also expected to see time at returner. We’ll see whether they emerge as impact players in their debut.

4. How much better is the offensive line?

Darius Washington, seen here playing against the Gators, is expected to start at center because of injuries elsewhere along FSU's offensive line. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP (2021) ]

The Seminoles’ line cratered at the end of the Jimbo Fisher era. It has improved under Norvell but has room to grow.

Injuries have already hit center. Tampa native Kayden Lyles is out for the season with an injury, and Maurice Smith is sidelined this week, too (but expected back soon).

At least two transfers are expected to start on the right side: Bless Harris (Lamar) and either D’Mitri Emmanuel (Charlotte) or Jazston Turnetine (South Carolina).

If FSU gets pushed around by Duquesne, the outlook will be bleak. But if the Seminoles open up running lanes and protect Travis, FSU fans can enter the LSU game with more optimism.

5. Will special teams finally be special?

Norvell believes special teams are the backbone of any program and is proud of how Memphis had one of the best return games in the nation during his tenure. Through two seasons, FSU hasn’t yet scored on a kickoff or punt return.

“I think that’s going to be — that needs to be — a great improvement …” Norvell said this week of his special teams. “We need to have those game-changing plays.”

If the unit is going to break through this year, it will probably start with a big play or two against a Duquesne team that should be overmatched.

• • •

