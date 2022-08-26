ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten tons of elephants: When the circus came to Rehoboth Beach for Labor Day

By Michael Morgan
 4 days ago
“‘Happy Days are Here Again’, on the Eastern Shore, and for the town of Rehoboth,” the Delaware Coast News declared on Sept. 1, 1944.

The previous two summers had been difficult for the resort. In 1942, seven months after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and plunged the United States into World War II, an oily grime from ships sunk off the coast polluted Delaware beaches.

By the next year, rationing of gasoline and tires dissuaded many vacationers from driving to the beach. In 1944, however, the tide of the war had turned in America’s favor, and many vacationers wanted to visit Rehoboth. In addition, the circus was coming to town!

When Rehoboth Beach was established as an ocean resort, July 4th marked the beginning of the vacation season; but there was no convenient holiday to indicate the end of summer.

For years, the summer season departed without a whimper in September, until Peter J. McGuire, a New York labor leader, suggested the establishment of “Labor Day” as a national holiday dedicated to the American worker.

The labor leader arbitrarily selected the first Monday in September for the new holiday, because it came about half way between July 4th and Thanksgiving. In addition, McGuire thought that the weather during the first week in September was ideal for picnics, parades and other outdoor celebrations.

On Sept. 12, 1903, the Delaware Pilot reported, “In every city and large town in the United States Labor Day was observed by the members of the trades unions, and in the aggregate over 434,000 of them marched in the parades in the principal cities.”

The Lewes newspaper went on to list over three dozen places that held Labor Day parades. During the first decades of the 20th century, the Labor Day holiday grew in popularity; and in the Delaware coastal resorts, it became a convenient marker for the end of the summer season.

The first two years of World War II, however, put a damper on the holiday; but during the first week of September, 1944, people began to flock to Rehoboth. The resort visitors were not only drawn by the usual pleasures of the beach, but they also came to town to see the circus.

The Delaware Coast News reported: “The new Hunt Brothers Streamlined circus will exhibit here [Rehoboth] Monday, September 4 at 2:30 and 8:15 for afternoon and evening performances. The Hunt Brothers not only brings its ten tons of elephants, but its one hundred and fifty performers, a conclave of beautiful horses and a veritable city of canvas itself.”

The newspaper went on to state, “The Hunt Brothers circus presents such sets as the World Famous Dekinke Family of renowned acrobats, head balancers, gymnasts and aerialists; who this season features the smallest and youngest child performer; Kentucky bred Liberty and High School Dancing horses [and] prancing ponies.”

On Sept. 3, 1944, the Wilmington Sunday Star reported “Extremely heavy holiday traffic on local bus lines, particularly those headed towards Rehoboth, made it necessary to deny transportation to many passengers to the coast resort yesterday, after the buses from the Bus Center found all their facilities crowded past capacity at the start of the Labor Day holidays.

"It was also found necessary to cancel quite a number of reservations on Greyhound buses, bound northward, due to overselling during the early part of the week.”

Rehoboth visitors simply could not resist the usual pleasure of the beach, combined with ten tons of elephants, head balancers and prancing ponies.

Principal sources

Delaware Coast News, Sept. 1, 1944.

Delaware Pilot, Sept. 12, 1903.

Wilmington Sunday Star, Sept. 3, 1944.

