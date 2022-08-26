ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

He’s right. St. Pete housing should be like a public utility | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRqyW_0hW8XGmE00
St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd, center, answers a question from affordable housing committee member Lee Hall-Perkins, with Mount Zion United Methodist Church, of Clearwater, at left, while attending FAST’s Nehemiah Action assembly in March at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Clearwater. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

He got that right

St. Pete should treat housing as a public utility — like water and sewer | Column, Aug 25

St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd is right. We need to change our philosophy about affordable housing. Treating housing like a public utility is the only way to ensure supposed affordable housing is truly that. Private companies have been using government subsidies to line their own pockets. And they buy property with existing restrictions, then seek to change the rules (for example, the height of the building or necessity for a grocery store) in their favor. Housing is not affordable when the rent is based on 120% of the median income for the area. I am sick of these developers using tax money for personal gain while our citizens are desperate for someplace affordable to live.

Ann Jamieson, St. Petersburg

Be aware of your good fortune

Do I get a new Harley, then? | Letter, Aug. 25

I hope the letter writer who sold his Harley to avoid student debt for his daughter realizes how fortunate he is. After all, he could afford a Harley in the first place and then make a long-term commitment to a savings program for her. That’s wonderful. Not every student is lucky enough to have a parent who is able to do that. A change in perspective can be a beautiful thing as we live through these difficult times.

Mev Waskiewicz, New Smyrna Beach

I earned it

Biden to forgive up to $20,000 on student loans, affecting millions of Floridians | Aug. 24

Are you kidding me? You decided to go to college. You made a choice, and you knew it was going to cost money. If you did not know how much it was going to cost, then you were too stupid to go to college in the first place. I chose not to go to college. I chose to go to work, got a job, and I took on debt later for a car a house. I paid it off. I also started a small business and took a loan and paid it off also. I worked for every dime. There is no free lunch.

Carole Devine, Largo

A vote Gov. Nuñez?

From Disney to Andrew Warren, DeSantis shows taste for power — and a fight | Aug. 6

If Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make a run for president, then aren’t we in effect voting for his running mate, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, not for him?

Nancy Salisbury, Largo

stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider smoking ban

August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
bulletin-news.com

Incumbent Kathy Castor claims victory in congressional district race

On Tuesday, Kathy Castor and Alan Cohn easily won the congressional districts 14 and 15, respectively. A five-person race in District 15, which includes portions of Polk, Hillsborough, and Pasco, was won by Cohn with 33% of the vote. The main election in November will pit Cohn against Laurel Lee,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

St. Petersburg calls for proposals to redevelop the Gas Plant neighborhood around Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg leaders are once again asking for proposals to develop the historic Gas Plant site where Tropicana Filed is located. Mayor Ken Welch on Friday released the city's requirements for the 86-acre site. They include accommodations for affordable housing and the need to honor the history and legacy of the African-American Gas Plant community. The city also expects development plans to include a baseball stadium on 17 acres.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Historical lynching marker unveiled along Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla. — A marker created to remember a man lynched during the Jim Crow era was unveiled Monday morning in downtown Tampa. The Tampa-Hillsborough Community Remembrance Project hosted a ceremony along the Riverwalk at Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street explaining the history behind the marker. It...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough County’s memorial to lynching victims is unveiled

TAMPA — The story of Robert Johnson, Hillsborough County’s last Jim Crow-era lynching victim, is largely unknown because the tragedy was ignored and forgotten. On Monday, a historic marker memorializing Johnson and Hillsborough’s other four lynching victims was unveiled on the corner of Doyle Carlton Drive and W. Laurel Street, a busy pedestrian spot along the Tampa Riverwalk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The Sunshine Skyway will be lit in teal to raise ovarian cancer awareness | Column

This Labor Day weekend, the iconic Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge will light up in teal to designate September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Every 23 minutes, someone in America is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, with a lifetime chance of 1 in 78. The American Cancer Society estimates that last year, there were 21,410 new cases and more than 13,770 deaths nationwide, with 1,640 new cases and 1,020 deaths in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction

'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4

GeckoFest: Gulfport’s 22nd annual “game night”-themed end-of-summer party features art and craft vendors, food and drink, live music on two stages, street performers, a walking parade and a “Gecko” or tropically themed costume contest. Due to the event’s popularity, parking in distant lots and walking or riding the trolley is recommended. Free. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. 3101 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-322-5217.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Hillsborough teacher who is angry with the Times editorial on the school tax | Letters

Here’s why to vote no on the Hillsborough schools tax | Editorial, July 24. I just wanted the Times Editorial Board to know that I’m a dedicated Hillsborough County teacher with 27 years of experience, I haven’t seen a raise in years, and I have cancelled my subscription. Your misguided recommendation to vote no on the millage referendum cost us a raise that we have worked so hard to earn over the last years. Who put their health on the line in fall of 2020 when we were forced to go back in the classroom? Hint, it wasn’t you. This is a slap in the face to all of our hard work. You punished us because of mistakes the school district has made. We teachers never misused funds or were fiscally irresponsible. In trying to send a message to superintendent Addison Davis, you sent a very different one to teachers: We don’t care about you. Because of teacher shortages, I currently have 170 students, and believe me, the people who might have considered becoming a teacher heard the editorial’s message too. Once again, teachers have to shoulder the burden for others. Well, the Editorial Board got what it wanted. I hope its members are happy with the results.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg seeks new proposals for Tropicana Field redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG — In a video announcement, Mayor Ken Welch on Friday unveiled the new request for proposals to redevelop Tropicana Field and its 86 acres. The 33-page request calls for a 17.3-acre carve out for a new baseball stadium, specific requirements for affordable and workforce housing and new details that respond to current economic and societal conditions and community sentiment, according to a news release. The new solicitation adds two more overarching principles for a total of 23 guidelines, the latest emphasizing the need for affordable housing and opportunities for minority-owned contractors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

