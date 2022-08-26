He’s right. St. Pete housing should be like a public utility | Letters

St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd, center, answers a question from affordable housing committee member Lee Hall-Perkins, with Mount Zion United Methodist Church, of Clearwater, at left, while attending FAST’s Nehemiah Action assembly in March at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Clearwater. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

He got that right

St. Pete should treat housing as a public utility — like water and sewer | Column, Aug 25

St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd is right. We need to change our philosophy about affordable housing. Treating housing like a public utility is the only way to ensure supposed affordable housing is truly that. Private companies have been using government subsidies to line their own pockets. And they buy property with existing restrictions, then seek to change the rules (for example, the height of the building or necessity for a grocery store) in their favor. Housing is not affordable when the rent is based on 120% of the median income for the area. I am sick of these developers using tax money for personal gain while our citizens are desperate for someplace affordable to live.

Ann Jamieson, St. Petersburg

Be aware of your good fortune

Do I get a new Harley, then? | Letter, Aug. 25

I hope the letter writer who sold his Harley to avoid student debt for his daughter realizes how fortunate he is. After all, he could afford a Harley in the first place and then make a long-term commitment to a savings program for her. That’s wonderful. Not every student is lucky enough to have a parent who is able to do that. A change in perspective can be a beautiful thing as we live through these difficult times.

Mev Waskiewicz, New Smyrna Beach

I earned it

Biden to forgive up to $20,000 on student loans, affecting millions of Floridians | Aug. 24

Are you kidding me? You decided to go to college. You made a choice, and you knew it was going to cost money. If you did not know how much it was going to cost, then you were too stupid to go to college in the first place. I chose not to go to college. I chose to go to work, got a job, and I took on debt later for a car a house. I paid it off. I also started a small business and took a loan and paid it off also. I worked for every dime. There is no free lunch.

Carole Devine, Largo

A vote Gov. Nuñez?

From Disney to Andrew Warren, DeSantis shows taste for power — and a fight | Aug. 6

If Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make a run for president, then aren’t we in effect voting for his running mate, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, not for him?

Nancy Salisbury, Largo