More Than A Leader

Tradition Of Mutual Love And Respect Inspires Nation's Premier Throws Coach. This feature originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
Cal Ties Villanova 1-1 In Home Opener

BERKELEY - Fahmi Ibrahim converted his first career penalty kick to give Cal men's soccer 1-0 lead over visiting Villanova on Sunday at Edwards Stadium, but the Wildcats' Akinjide Awujo scored late, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Cal's record now stands at 0-1-1 after the nonconference result,...
Cal Takes Down Tritons

BERKELEY – Keely Roy scored twice for California women's soccer as the Bears won, 2-1, against UC San Diego on Sunday afternoon at Edwards Stadium. UCSD (0-3-0) opened the game with a goal in the fourth minute. However, the lead wouldn't last as the Bears scored late in the first half and late in the second to secure the victory in their regular season home opener.
Two Late Goals The Difference; Bears Fall To Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – The California field hockey team had a statistical advantage in almost every offensive category. However, a pair of late fourth-quarter goals were the difference as the Golden Bears fell to host Ohio 3-1 on Sunday morning at Pruitt Field. Cal (0-2) finished the day with 19...
