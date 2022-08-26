Here’s where you can vote early and drop off your ballots in Framingham

Early voting begins this Saturday in Framingham for the primary election on Sept. 6. There are a lot of changes in Framingham this year, including the number of precincts in the city rising from 18 to 27.

Residents should also note that vote-by-mail ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations but can be dropped off in-person at the City Clerk’s office or in drop boxes located at the McAuliffe Branch Library at 746 Water St. or at the rear of the Memorial Building at 150 Concord St.

Residents should note that the McAuliffe Branch Library will not be open for early voting this year.

The state primary will be held Sept. 6.

Check out the map below and zoom in to look at the new precincts. For other questions about where, when and how to vote and to view sample ballots visit the Framingham city website .

What am I voting for in Framingham?

This year, voters will choose a new governor and lieutenant governor.

The ballot also includes representatives for Congress as well as state senators and representatives. Residents in the new majority-minority 6th Middlesex District will also have a chance to choose between two Democratic candidates to represent the district.

A full list of what will be on the ballot can be found on the state website .

6th Middlesex District: New majority-minority district has two candidates for state rep

After the last Census and redrawing of the legislative maps, Framingham has a new majority-minority district in South Framingham, the 6th Middlesex District. The district has no incumbent after Maria Robinson resigned from the legislature to work for the U.S. Department of Energy; she also no longer resides in the 6th Middlesex district after a redrawing of the legislative maps.

Until this week, there were three candidates for the new majority-minority district: former Framingham city councilor Margareth Shepard, current School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa and local activist Dhruba Sen.

Sen declared he would be “pausing his candidacy” from the Democratic primary during a League of Women Voters of Framingham candidate forum on Monday. He urged his supporters to vote for Priscila Sousa.

Former city councilor Margareth Shepard will face off against Sousa in the primary on Sept. 6. There are no Republicans running for the seat, so a win in the primary is effectively an overall win of the new minority-majority district seat for the Democrats.

Where can I vote Saturday Aug. 27?

Memorial Building, Nevins Hall, at 150 Concord St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where can I vote Sunday Aug. 28?

Memorial Building, Nevins Hall, at 150 Concord St.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where can I vote Monday Aug. 29?

Memorial Building, Nevins Hall, at 150 Concord St.

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where can I vote Tuesday Aug. 30?

Memorial Building, Nevins Hall, at 150 Concord St.

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where can I vote Wednesday Aug. 31?

Memorial Building, Nevins Hall, at 150 Concord St.

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where can I vote Thursday Sept. 1?

Memorial Building, Nevins Hall, at 150 Concord St.

8:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where can I vote Friday Sept. 2?

Memorial Building, Nevins Hall, at 150 Concord St.

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Here’s where you can vote early and drop off your ballots in Framingham