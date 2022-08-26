Read full article on original website
Margaret Strickland Hobbs
Benson, NC: Mrs. Margaret Strickland Hobbs, age 79, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 3:00PM-Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rayford McLeod will officiate. Burial will follow in Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC.
David Richard Norris
Smithfield – David Richard Norris, age 79 passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born in Johnston County on January 15, 1943 to the late Willy “Bill” T. Norris and Viola Sanders Norris. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Clara Mullis; a brother, Leon Norris.
Clayton SRO Program Expands To Serve Seven Area Schools
CLAYTON– The Clayton Police Department has expanded its School Resource Officer Program, and for the first time in the Town’s history, a Clayton Police Officer will serve as the SRO for Clayton High School. The Clayton Town Council has approved an expansion of the Clayton Police Department School...
Eric Daniel Barbee
Selma – Eric Daniel Barbee, age 46, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Duke University Hospital in Durham. Born, April 13, 1976, in Johnston County, he was a son of Danny Earl Barbee and Bonnie Pearce Barbee. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kester and Frances Kornegay as well as his maternal grandmother, Lucille Hinnant.
Bi-Partisan “Trusted Elections” Tour Comes To Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. The “Trusted Elections Tour” aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.
UScellular Enhances Wireless Network Coverage In Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Johnston County. The site enhances UScellular’s network southwest of Smithfield along Interstate 95 and is one of more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides Johnston County customers faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.
Driver Injured After Gasoline Tanker Overturns
SELMA – Highway 96 about five miles north of Selma was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon after a gasoline tanker overturned. The NC Department of Transportation set up a detour for motorists. An eyewitness to the crash helped pull the driver from the cab of the truck. The...
34,583 Students Attend Opening Day Of School
Johnston County Public Schools reported 34,583 students attended classes Monday, August 29, the first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year. That number is up 43 from last year’s Day 1 total of 34,540. The 10th day total is the number that is used for reporting purposes. The...
JCC Announces New Vice President Of Continuing Education
SMITHFIELD – Vic McCormick is the new vice president of continuing education at Johnston Community College (JCC). Interim President, Dr. Kenneth A. Boham made the announcement which became effective August 1, 2022. McCormick has been employed at JCC for 18 years. He began his tenure in Information Technology, but...
