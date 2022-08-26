ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
themountvernongrapevine.com

End Overdose in Knox County

Observed on the 31st of August each year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT) invites the Knox County community to...
Knox Pages

Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer

COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Knox Pages

More neighbors speak out about lime sludge removal

MOUNT VERNON — Two more neighbors voiced their concerns at the Aug. 22 city council meeting about the dumping of lime sludge at the water treatment plant on Old Delaware Road. The city removed the sludge from the west lagoon located at Ohio 229 and Harcourt Road and hauled...
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Knox Pages

Suzanne J. Spence

Suzanne J. Spence, age 82, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 20, 1940, in Newark, Ohio to the late Earl and Mary (Scheiber) Humes. Suzanne was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School where she was on student council and received a National Forensic League Award. While at Newark High School, she met the love of her life, Richard Spence and they were married for 55 years until his passing in 2014. Suzanne was an active member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church FA-HO-CHA class and Joy Circle. While she was involved in numerous clubs, golf leagues and activities over the years, most recently she was a member of the Sunset Club, The Royal Divas Red Hatters, Fredericktown Senior Citizen Group, Tai Chai, Women in Wall Street, and several bridge clubs. She was a member of Ohio Eastern Star for over 40 years and served as an advisor for the Rainbow Girls; served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years, traveling the US with her troop, and then went on to become a board member for the Heart of Ohio Girl Scout council. In 1983, she was part of a task force that formed New Directions and was instrumental in putting the first shelter together. She served as President of the Board for several years and in 2018, was honored by New Directions as the fourth recipient of the Mary Hendrickson award.
Knox Pages

Carol Reiss

On Friday, August 26, 2022, Carol Louise Reiss, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 81. Carol was born on April 25, 1941, in Mount Vernon, OH to Lawrence and Gertrude (Harding) McGough. Carol graduated from Howard High School in 1959. She met the love of...
kiiky.com

What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio

The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

General Mills expected to create 30 new full-time positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 10 projects set to create 767 new jobs and retain 2,032 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $68 million in new payroll and spur more than $318.4 million in investments across Ohio.
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
