Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisisThe LanternNewark, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparklingThe LanternWesterville, OH
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the CountryTravel MavenMansfield, OH
Related
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
End Overdose in Knox County
Observed on the 31st of August each year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT) invites the Knox County community to...
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
WKRC
Trial set for man accused of helping kill eight members of a family in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The most complex and perhaps most notorious murder trial in Ohio history is about to get underway in Pike County. That is where four members of one family are accused of killing eight members of another family over custody of a little girl. Final jury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer
COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Knox Pages
More neighbors speak out about lime sludge removal
MOUNT VERNON — Two more neighbors voiced their concerns at the Aug. 22 city council meeting about the dumping of lime sludge at the water treatment plant on Old Delaware Road. The city removed the sludge from the west lagoon located at Ohio 229 and Harcourt Road and hauled...
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in e-bike crash in Northeast Ohio
According to OSHP, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was not wearing a helmet when he overturned just after 12:30 and was thrown off.
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Knox Pages
Suzanne J. Spence
Suzanne J. Spence, age 82, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 20, 1940, in Newark, Ohio to the late Earl and Mary (Scheiber) Humes. Suzanne was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School where she was on student council and received a National Forensic League Award. While at Newark High School, she met the love of her life, Richard Spence and they were married for 55 years until his passing in 2014. Suzanne was an active member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church FA-HO-CHA class and Joy Circle. While she was involved in numerous clubs, golf leagues and activities over the years, most recently she was a member of the Sunset Club, The Royal Divas Red Hatters, Fredericktown Senior Citizen Group, Tai Chai, Women in Wall Street, and several bridge clubs. She was a member of Ohio Eastern Star for over 40 years and served as an advisor for the Rainbow Girls; served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years, traveling the US with her troop, and then went on to become a board member for the Heart of Ohio Girl Scout council. In 1983, she was part of a task force that formed New Directions and was instrumental in putting the first shelter together. She served as President of the Board for several years and in 2018, was honored by New Directions as the fourth recipient of the Mary Hendrickson award.
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly drug: Tranq-dope found in Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Knox Pages
Carol Reiss
On Friday, August 26, 2022, Carol Louise Reiss, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 81. Carol was born on April 25, 1941, in Mount Vernon, OH to Lawrence and Gertrude (Harding) McGough. Carol graduated from Howard High School in 1959. She met the love of...
kiiky.com
What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio
The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
General Mills expected to create 30 new full-time positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 10 projects set to create 767 new jobs and retain 2,032 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $68 million in new payroll and spur more than $318.4 million in investments across Ohio.
Honda factory could be coming to Ohio: Report
A report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Honda and LG are planning to build a factory in Ohio, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased Monday morning that this is a possibility.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
KWQC
CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck
(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.
Comments / 0