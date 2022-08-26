Baker: Ornamental pear had to go

Here’s a little tale of a well-intentioned horticultural research project gone off the rails.

My tiny piece of the story played out a couple of weeks ago, as I found myself cautiously pouring concentrated glyphosate into five deep holes I drilled into the freshly cut stump of a Bradford Pear tree that Deb and I had naively planted in front of the house some 20 years ago.

Back around 2000, much of the country was still in the grips of a serious crush it had developed in the early '60s on Callery Pears, the most common cultivar (cultivated variety) of which was the Bradford. Across the eastern half of the nation, countless streets in cities, towns, and suburbs had been lined with the attractive small trees whose cloaks of showy white flowers had become one of the early signs of spring.

Callery Pears will no longer be legal to plant in Ohio as of 2023

And yet, in January 2023, Ohio will become the first state in which it will no longer be legal to sell or plant Callery Pears. Other states will soon follow.

So how did we get from point A, with the New York Times declaring in 1964 that, “Few trees possess every desired attribute, but the Bradford ornamental pear comes unusually close to the ideal” … to point B, where the Callery has become, for many, the botanical poster child for a really bad idea?

There are about 30 species of pear trees, all native to Eurasia. Of these, it is the Common Pear (Pyrus communis) that has become the one humans have cultivated for its distinctive fruit. It was early European settlers who first introduced the pear (along with the apple) to North America.

U.S. pear industry was hit by a bacterium in mid-1800s

But in the mid-1800s, the U.S. pear industry found itself under attack by Erwinia amylovora, the bacterium that causes a fatal disease called Fire Blight, which eventually restricted most commercial production of pears in the U.S. to semi-arid regions west of the Rockies.

Even so, by the early 1900s, the blight had spread to the West Coast where it was reported to have destroyed more than 86% of the western pear crop. Researchers initiated a desperate worldwide search for a blight-resistant pear species that might be crossed with the Common Pear.

They found Pyrus calleryana, the Callery Pear, in China.

The Callery was not only quite resistant to Fire Blight, but could also handle all sorts of other environmental challenges including drought and poor soil fertility, and it even proved largely unaffected by many of the insect pests plaguing the common pear.

Grafting a common pear to a Callery Pear improved resistance to blight

By grafting a cutting from a Common Pear tree onto the root of a Callery Pear, you got a tree with much-improved resistance to the blight. Nice, but it was also discovered in 1952 that one of the varieties of the Callery pear being tested — the Bradford cultivar — had significant potential as an ornamental.

It was a relatively small (usually under 30 feet), fast-growing tree with a beautiful spread of white blossoms that came out in early spring and leaves that would often turn orange-red in the fall. Its tolerance of poor growing conditions (and air pollution) made it a seeming no-brainer for use in urban settings.

Perhaps best of all, the Bradford was sterile and therefore couldn’t produce fruit that would allow it to escape cultivation and become an invasive problem.

Ish.

The deal with Callery pears is that they are self-incompatible: the pollen produced by any one individual tree cannot fertilize the female flowers of the same tree. Since the Bradford cultivar is propagated by planting grafts taken from an existing Bradford tree, all Bradfords are genetically identical and therefore can’t reproduce with each other.

But the problem is that the Bradford was so successful that many other cultivars (based on Callery stock from other parts of Asia) were developed — Whitehouse, Capital, Autumn Blaze, Aristocrat, and Chanticleer, among others. And although each of these, like the Bradford, is self-incompatible, different cultivars have no problem reproducing with each other.

Suddenly, all manner of hybrids between different Callery cultivars were escaping human control, and causing serious problems throughout the East and several western States.

In the wild, Callery hybrids grew out of control even when cut down

In the wild, they commonly develop nearly impenetrable thickets of thorny-limbed trees in all manner of habitats from farmland to wetlands, and parkland to roadside ditches, where they outcompete native plant species. Mowing them down without treating the stumps with a powerful herbicide is counterproductive since new shoots quickly sprout up from the roots.

Since their leaves are pest-resistant, they harbor few of the caterpillars that birds feed to their young, and although the half-inch fruit are eaten and dispersed far and wide by various bird species, they don’t provide them with much useful nutrition.

And to just add a dab of icing to the cake, Callery flowers reek with an odor that has been compared to rotting fish, vomit and, it has been said, a certain human male reproductive product.

Ken Baker is a retired professor of biology and environmental studies. If you have a natural history topic you would like Dr. Baker to consider for an upcoming column, please email your idea tofre-newsdesk@gannett.com.