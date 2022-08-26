ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Baker: Ornamental pear had to go

By Ken Baker
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4DNv_0hW8V5eQ00

Here’s a little tale of a well-intentioned horticultural research project gone off the rails.

My tiny piece of the story played out a couple of weeks ago, as I found myself cautiously pouring concentrated glyphosate into five deep holes I drilled into the freshly cut stump of a Bradford Pear tree that Deb and I had naively planted in front of the house some 20 years ago.

Back around 2000, much of the country was still in the grips of a serious crush it had developed in the early '60s on Callery Pears, the most common cultivar (cultivated variety) of which was the Bradford. Across the eastern half of the nation, countless streets in cities, towns, and suburbs had been lined with the attractive small trees whose cloaks of showy white flowers had become one of the early signs of spring.

Callery Pears will no longer be legal to plant in Ohio as of 2023

And yet, in January 2023, Ohio will become the first state in which it will no longer be legal to sell or plant Callery Pears. Other states will soon follow.

So how did we get from point A, with the New York Times declaring in 1964 that, “Few trees possess every desired attribute, but the Bradford ornamental pear comes unusually close to the ideal” … to point B, where the Callery has become, for many, the botanical poster child for a really bad idea?

There are about 30 species of pear trees, all native to Eurasia. Of these, it is the Common Pear (Pyrus communis) that has become the one humans have cultivated for its distinctive fruit. It was early European settlers who first introduced the pear (along with the apple) to North America.

U.S. pear industry was hit by a bacterium in mid-1800s

But in the mid-1800s, the U.S. pear industry found itself under attack by Erwinia amylovora, the bacterium that causes a fatal disease called Fire Blight, which eventually restricted most commercial production of pears in the U.S. to semi-arid regions west of the Rockies.

Even so, by the early 1900s, the blight had spread to the West Coast where it was reported to have destroyed more than 86% of the western pear crop. Researchers initiated a desperate worldwide search for a blight-resistant pear species that might be crossed with the Common Pear.

They found Pyrus calleryana, the Callery Pear, in China.

The Callery was not only quite resistant to Fire Blight, but could also handle all sorts of other environmental challenges including drought and poor soil fertility, and it even proved largely unaffected by many of the insect pests plaguing the common pear.

Grafting a common pear to a Callery Pear improved resistance to blight

By grafting a cutting from a Common Pear tree onto the root of a Callery Pear, you got a tree with much-improved resistance to the blight. Nice, but it was also discovered in 1952 that one of the varieties of the Callery pear being tested — the Bradford cultivar — had significant potential as an ornamental.

It was a relatively small (usually under 30 feet), fast-growing tree with a beautiful spread of white blossoms that came out in early spring and leaves that would often turn orange-red in the fall. Its tolerance of poor growing conditions (and air pollution) made it a seeming no-brainer for use in urban settings.

Perhaps best of all, the Bradford was sterile and therefore couldn’t produce fruit that would allow it to escape cultivation and become an invasive problem.

Ish.

The deal with Callery pears is that they are self-incompatible: the pollen produced by any one individual tree cannot fertilize the female flowers of the same tree. Since the Bradford cultivar is propagated by planting grafts taken from an existing Bradford tree, all Bradfords are genetically identical and therefore can’t reproduce with each other.

But the problem is that the Bradford was so successful that many other cultivars (based on Callery stock from other parts of Asia) were developed — Whitehouse, Capital, Autumn Blaze, Aristocrat, and Chanticleer, among others. And although each of these, like the Bradford, is self-incompatible, different cultivars have no problem reproducing with each other.

Suddenly, all manner of hybrids between different Callery cultivars were escaping human control, and causing serious problems throughout the East and several western States.

In the wild, Callery hybrids grew out of control even when cut down

In the wild, they commonly develop nearly impenetrable thickets of thorny-limbed trees in all manner of habitats from farmland to wetlands, and parkland to roadside ditches, where they outcompete native plant species. Mowing them down without treating the stumps with a powerful herbicide is counterproductive since new shoots quickly sprout up from the roots.

Since their leaves are pest-resistant, they harbor few of the caterpillars that birds feed to their young, and although the half-inch fruit are eaten and dispersed far and wide by various bird species, they don’t provide them with much useful nutrition.

And to just add a dab of icing to the cake, Callery flowers reek with an odor that has been compared to rotting fish, vomit and, it has been said, a certain human male reproductive product.

Ken Baker is a retired professor of biology and environmental studies. If you have a natural history topic you would like Dr. Baker to consider for an upcoming column, please email your idea tofre-newsdesk@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

How to Grow an Avocado Tree

With the cost of avocados constantly rising, never mind the food miles accrued from shipping and the social issues surrounding avocado farming, the thought of growing your own guacamole base is becoming more attractive by the minute. Avocados are fruits commonly confused for vegetables because of their savory flavor and...
GARDENING
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pear Trees#Insect#Suburbs#Birds#Bradford Pear#The New York Times
AOL Corp

This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
China
IFLScience

Sequencing 777 Ancient Human Genomes Reveals History Of “Cradle Of Western Civilization”

For thousands of years, humans lived, worked, and grew kingdoms across an area called the “Southern Arc”, spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia – and it is thought to be the “Cradle of Western Civilisation”. Now, scientists have created a complex population history timeline of the area from the earliest farming cultures to post-medieval times, by sequencing the ancient DNA from 777 humans.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China’s drought revealed in dramatic pictures after longest heatwave on record

These startling pictures show the impact of China’s unprecedented drought as the country battles against an extreme heatwave.The scorching heatwave, stretching past 70 days, is the country’s longest and most widespread on record and has left parts of the Yangtze River and dozens of other tributaries dry.This has severely impacted China’s hydropower capacity and has caused rolling electricity blackouts, while there are also concerns about the impact the heatwave is having on crops.The southwestern region of Chongqing has been hit especially hard, with one resident, Zhang Ronghai, saying that both his water and his power had been cut after...
ENVIRONMENT
LADbible

Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky

People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
WEATHER
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy