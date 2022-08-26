ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught in Southie

Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston

On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 5-Year-Old Nylah Kamara

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nylah Kamara, who was last seen on Monday morning when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School at 100 Poydras St., Hyde Park. The school reports that she never arrived.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Delivery Driver Bitten, Stabbed While Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden, Police Say

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a delivery driver who tried to stop him from stealing a woman's purse Monday in Malden, Massachusetts, police said. Malden police allege Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay. According to police, that's when Seay bit and stabbed the delivery driver.
MALDEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists

A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
liveboston617.org

2 People Shot on Methadone Mile in Under 24 hours

At approximately 00:30 hours on August 27th 2022, a man was shot on Methadone Mile. Shortly after 16:00 hours the same day, another person was shot in the area of Methadone Mile on Southhampton Street. Boston Police have confirmed both of these incidents and told us that both victims are ‘residents’ of the area and expected to make a full recovery.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating

A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
universalhub.com

Dorchester man faces federal charges for four area bank robberies

A Dorchester man already behind bars awaiting trial for a Harvard Square bank robbery now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for that and bank robberies in Boston and Brookline. A federal grand jury last week indicted Jacob Pimentel, 31, on four counts of bank robbery, the US...
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

Man fatally shot less than a mile from Caribbean Carnival festival in Boston

BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is the listed address for Las Americas Market and where Blue Hill Avenue intersects with Westview and Stratton streets.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Early Morning Crash in Chelsea Leaves Operator Dead

One man was killed when his car rolled over on Route 1 in Chelsea early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers responded to a single-car crash on Route 1 northbound around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, state police said, where they discovered a Nissan traveling northbound had struck the median and rolled over with two occupants inside, a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Man dies after being hit by car in Everett Saturday

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Saturday after being hit by a car on Revere Beach Parkway early Saturday morning. The pedestrian was walking on the westbound side of the Parkway when he was hit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police...
EVERETT, MA

