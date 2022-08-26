Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Bizarre hostage situation ends in car crash in State Police Barracks in South Boston
On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the State Police South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed into the barricades then the suspects fled on foot into Moakley Park, where witnesses observed one discard a firearm into a trash barrel and then fled towards the Harbor Point area.
whdh.com
Activist: BPD officer injured by needle during cleanup highlights ongoing issue at Roxbury park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are speaking up after a police officer was pricked by a hypodermic needle during a cleanup effort at Clifford Park in Roxbury over the weekend. “Not one, not two, several packages of needles,” activist Domingos DaRosa said in a video as he looked over discarded...
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
Boston police report second weekend shooting in Dorchester, this one fatal
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 5-Year-Old Nylah Kamara
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nylah Kamara, who was last seen on Monday morning when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School at 100 Poydras St., Hyde Park. The school reports that she never arrived.
Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
nbcboston.com
Delivery Driver Bitten, Stabbed While Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden, Police Say
A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a delivery driver who tried to stop him from stealing a woman's purse Monday in Malden, Massachusetts, police said. Malden police allege Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay. According to police, that's when Seay bit and stabbed the delivery driver.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Man shot near Carnival celebration, injuries life-threatening, Boston police say
A man was seriously injured in a second shooting reported in the area of Harambee Park on Saturday evening, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. The area is where the city’s 49th Caribbean Carnival celebration was underway for much of the day. The shooting was reported...
liveboston617.org
2 People Shot on Methadone Mile in Under 24 hours
At approximately 00:30 hours on August 27th 2022, a man was shot on Methadone Mile. Shortly after 16:00 hours the same day, another person was shot in the area of Methadone Mile on Southhampton Street. Boston Police have confirmed both of these incidents and told us that both victims are ‘residents’ of the area and expected to make a full recovery.
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old from Massachusetts arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old child
An 18-year-old from Massachusetts has been arrested in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a young child. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 20. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18,...
universalhub.com
Dorchester man faces federal charges for four area bank robberies
A Dorchester man already behind bars awaiting trial for a Harvard Square bank robbery now faces up to 20 years in federal prison for that and bank robberies in Boston and Brookline. A federal grand jury last week indicted Jacob Pimentel, 31, on four counts of bank robbery, the US...
WCVB
Man fatally shot less than a mile from Caribbean Carnival festival in Boston
BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is the listed address for Las Americas Market and where Blue Hill Avenue intersects with Westview and Stratton streets.
nbcboston.com
Early Morning Crash in Chelsea Leaves Operator Dead
One man was killed when his car rolled over on Route 1 in Chelsea early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers responded to a single-car crash on Route 1 northbound around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, state police said, where they discovered a Nissan traveling northbound had struck the median and rolled over with two occupants inside, a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
whdh.com
Man dies after being hit by car in Everett Saturday
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Saturday after being hit by a car on Revere Beach Parkway early Saturday morning. The pedestrian was walking on the westbound side of the Parkway when he was hit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police...
Comments / 1