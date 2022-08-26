ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Spotlight: Fire equipment testing

By Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
Crowds gathered to watch some of Fremont's vintage firefighting equipment being tested in this early-1900s photograph, looking north across the intersection of Park Avenue and West State Street probably from the top of the Stuber flatiron building. The old house at the left was torn down when the Masonic Temple was built in 1922, and that beautiful building was replaced in the 1960s by the Fort Stephenson House. (Submitted by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

