Jacksonville, NC

From the editor: The Daily News wins several awards in state-wide competition

By Trevor Dunnell, The Daily News
 4 days ago
Taking over as The Daily News editor in June was a humbling experience, knowing I'd be working with some of the best local journalists in eastern North Carolina.

Having the privilege to do so as a reporter previously, I now get the honor of announcing their achievements from all their hard work paying off.

The Daily News took home six awards during the 2022 North Carolina Press Association awards banquet Thursday night.

Since 1873 NCPA has supported North Carolina newspapers, readership and advertising. The NCPA works to protect the public's right to know through the defense of open government and First Amendment freedoms and helps maintain the public's access to local, state and federal governments.

Staff placed top three in six different categories, showing a strong reach in covering local issues related to education reporting, as well as featuring local arts and entertainment, sports and general excellence in Jacksonville and Onslow County.

All the awards were won in the NCPA's Editorial Division D.

As a staff, The Daily News won 1st place in general excellence for websites. A testament to careful planning and organization in order to bring readers directly to The Daily News homepage and in front of local news that matters to them.

Sports Reporter Chris Miller won 1st place for feature writing with Southwest baseball's Carter Dudley honors late Marine father in life, on the diamond. Miller also won 1st place in sports column writing.

Miller's series of sports column reporting focused on the summer of 2021 that explored the effects of a proposed bill by a local state representative that would have countered a realignment process set by the state's high school athletic association.

These columns gave voices to many athletic directors, coaches and even school administrators who didn't want to speak on the record for fear of backlash from politicians.

Former public safety reporter Trevor Dunnell won 2nd place in education reporting for his four-part series titled Bullying and Onslow County schools. Dunnell also won 3rd place in arts and entertainment reporting for a feature story called From Netflix to Jacksonville: How one man's barbecue is becoming his fallen friend's "Legacy.

Former reporter and now editor of the Washington County News and Holmes County Advertiser in Florida Jennifer Rich won 3rd place for headline writing with Hook, Wine and Sinker and "Trash bills stink?

Why local journalism matters

To say I am proud of all we have accomplished across eastern North Carolina is an understatement.

Many might not know, but we work daily in conjunction with our sister newspapers in Kinston, New Bern, Wilmington and Fayetteville to help bring issues to light that reach farther than our front doorstep in Onslow County.

Our local journalists have dedicated their time and effort to help showcase topics and issues that matter to you and the impact they may have in your lives. But the importance of local journalism goes far beyond bringing the news to you on a daily basis.

We are a local business. We are your neighbors. We are your friends and family and we are a part of the community. Local newspapers perform critical tasks every day to help inform and educate readers while holding elected officials and leaders accountable.

We also get to reap the benefits of being able to celebrate everything good that is happening in our area. Local newspapers also help give a voice to those who are underserved or unheard within the community.

I can't think of a better way to show support to these local journalists than with a subscription to The Daily News. That alone helps continue journalism to grow in eastern North Carolina and without it, local issues and stories like these die in the dark.

Though if you see them out and about, be sure to tell them congratulations. They work hard for you, do it because they love it and want to see this community thrive as best as it can.

Stories from The Daily News NCPA winners

Miller:Southwest baseball's Carter Dudley honors late Marine father in life, on the diamond

Miller:Miller: Why politics should steer clear of NCHSAA realignment

Miller:Miller: Onslow County Schools made right call to stick with NCHSAA realignment plan despite HB 276

Miller:Miller: NC House passes HB 276, would put Onslow high school athletics in no-win situation

Dunnell: Mother seeks consistency in bullying policy at Jacksonville elementary school

Dunnell:Bullying and Onslow County schools, Part 1 - Take this brief survey

Dunnell:Bullying and Onslow County schools, Part 2- What is bullying? Parents respond

Dunnell:Local advocates discuss effects of bullying; some may surprise you

Dunnell:From Netflix to Jacksonville: How one man's barbecue is becoming his fallen friend's "Legacy"

Rich:Hook, Wine and Sinker: Take a look inside this tiny North Topsail beach house

Rich:Trash bills stink? Residents in unincorporated Onslow have choices for garbage collection

Editor Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

