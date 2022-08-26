Cumberland County Schools chief: ‘Together, we will rise!’

Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! Back-to-School season is one of my favorite times of the year. As your superintendent, I feel so fortunate to serve as the leader of this great school system.

Our premier professionals have worked hard to prepare for our students’ return to the classroom. We are focused, more than ever, on working together to produce the best outcomes for our young people. Together, We Will Rise!

We have a tremendous school district. Our successful students and premier professionals have achieved remarkable success in the classroom and beyond. Last year, many of them represented our county at the state and national levels, and we are Cumberland County Proud. As we go into the new school year, we will continue to allow our strategic plan, “The Cumberland Commitment,” to guide us.

To maintain a safe and inviting environment, we are excited about starting the school year with a new mobile app and website — Here Comes the Bus®. CCS is dedicated to providing innovative and secure resources to keep families informed. Here Comes the Bus allows registered families to view the real-time location of their child's school bus via their smartphone or computer.

To learn more about Here Comes the Bus and all the information you need to start the school year, visit the CCS Online Back-to-School Guide. This site will be your one-stop-shop for everything back-to-school: bus information, school calendars, enrollment and more. Please check in often, as it will be updated with new and timely information.

We are very fortunate to have great schools, dedicated teachers, supportive families and committed community partners. We all represent different organizations, zip codes, races, religions and socioeconomic backgrounds, but we share something in common: We all care deeply about our students and helping them achieve success in the classroom and beyond.

Priority 4 of our strategic plan, Committed Community, focuses on strengthening community partnerships. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has thrown our way, our village has remained unwavering in supporting the needs of our students.

Now more than ever before, it is important that we continue building strong partnerships with external stakeholders as we navigate through this new school year. There are many tangible ways for citizens, businesses and organizations to get involved and help build student success. From volunteering at schools to mentoring students, serving as a reading buddy and participating in the district’s adopt-a-school program, there are numerous opportunities to partner with schools in the district.

We invite you to visit our website at www.ccs.k12.nc.us/ceo to learn more about the community engagement opportunities throughout the district.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to continued educational excellence. We know that there will be challenges this year, but our successful students, premier professionals and committed community members will work collaboratively to provide an exceptional environment.

Our laser-like focus is on developing successful students who are confident, competitive, and ready for a career, college, and life. Together, We Will Rise!

Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. is superintendent of Cumberland County Schools.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County Schools chief: ‘Together, we will rise!’