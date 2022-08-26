From the editor: Sun Journal takes home several awards in state-wide competition

Taking over as the New Bern Sun Journal editor in June was a humbling experience, knowing I'd be working with some of the best local journalists in eastern North Carolina.

Having the privilege to do so as a reporter previously, I now get to announce their achievements from all their hard work paying off.

The New Bern Sun Journal took home eight awards during the 2022 North Carolina Press Association awards banquet Thursday night.

Since 1873 NCPA has supported North Carolina newspapers, readership and advertising. The NCPA works to protect the public's right to know through the defense of open government and First Amendment freedoms and helps maintain the public's access to local, state and federal governments.

Staff placed top three in eight different categories, showing a strong reach in covering local issues related to social justice, public safety, government watchdog and feature writing in New Bern and Craven County.

All the awards were won in the NCPA's Editorial Division D.

Former Sun Journal reporter Bill Hand won 2nd place with a feature story called Grace the $10,000 cat meets a sad end . A piece that tugs on your heartstrings as Grace, a rabbit tabby female that spent eight years of her life unadopted at the Colonial Capital Humane Society’s cat trailer, passed away shortly after being adopted.

Former government watchdog reporter Trevor Dunnell placed 2nd for investigative journalism with his coverage on The Kessler Collection attempting to acquire waterfront park . Coverage sparked outrage from New Bern residents regarding the city executing a deal to discuss potentially offering Union Point Park as an economic incentive for the hotel group. The Kessler Collection eventually withdrew interest from acquiring the park.

The Sun Journal staff won 2nd place in general excellence for the newspaper's website and 3rd place in the use of social media for the Sun Journal's Instagram . A testament to careful planning and organization in order to bring readers directly to the New Bern Sun Journal homepage and in front of local news that matters to them.

Former reporter Charlie Hall won 3rd place in faith and religion reporting with Duty Calls - Navy chaplain Shirk answers . Hall also placed 3rd in enterprise reporting with A North Carolina town, history has denied Black residents the wealth of home ownership .

Social justice reporter Todd Wetherington won 3rd place in business writing with Black small business owners in New Bern face a steeper climb .

Lastly, Dunnell and former Sun Journal editor Chris Segal won 3rd place in city, county government reporting for Public records fight with New Bern police officers' names .

Why local journalism matters

To say I am proud of all we have accomplished across eastern North Carolina is an understatement.

Many might not know, but we work daily in conjunction with our sister newspapers in Kinston, Jacksonville, Wilmington and Fayetteville to help bring issues to light that reach farther than our front doorstep in New Bern and Craven County.

Our local journalists have dedicated their time and effort to help showcase topics and issues that matter to you and the impact they may have in your everyday lives. But the importance of local journalism goes far beyond bringing the news to you on a daily basis.

We are a local business. We are your neighbors. We are your friends and family and we are a part of the community. Local newspapers perform critical tasks every day to help inform and educate readers while holding elected officials and leaders accountable.

We also get to reap the benefits of being able to celebrate everything good that is happening in our area. More importantly, newspapers help give a voice to those who are underserved or unheard within the community.

I can't think of a better way to show support to these local journalists than with a subscription to the New Bern Sun Journal. That alone helps continue journalism to grow in eastern North Carolina and without it, local issues will die in the dark.

Though if you see them out and about, be sure to tell them congratulations. They work hard for you, do it because they love it and want to see this community thrive as best as it can.

List of Sun Journal winners from NCPA awards

Hand: Grace the $10,000 cat meets a sad end

Dunnell: Here's what you need to know about the city 'giving' Union Point Park to outside developer

Dunnell: City leaders vote 'yes': Development of downtown parcels enter next phase

Dunnell: Public records: Kessler Collection emails shine light on potential hotel development

Dunnell: Kessler Collection has not signed MOU yet. Residents plan to gathering at Union Point Park

Dunnell : Union Point saved: Kessler Collection withdraws interest in developing luxury hotel

Hall : Duty calls - Navy chaplain Shirk answers

Wetherington: Black small business owners in New Bern face a steeper climb

Dunnell: Violation of public record law: New Bern Police Department withholding records

Segal: From the editor: Craven government salaries and names are your right to know

Segal: Secret police no more: Sun Journal obtains public records from City of New Bern

