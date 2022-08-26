ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

An eye for crime: Exeter author Lara Bricker releases new Piper Greene murder mystery book

By Aqeel Hisham, Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
EXETER — A stroll downtown through the lens of Lara Bricker could only mean one thing — a search for the perfect crime scene.

“Where can somebody die?” she asks herself as she walks along Water Street.

Bricker is a Vermont native but has been calling Exeter home for the past 25 years. With a long list of experience that colors her résumé, including stints as a reporter, a private detective and crime podcaster, it seems appropriate that she is now a mystery novel writer.

Crime calls out to her.

“When I started working as a full-time journalist, I immediately got into police reporting and I love breaking news,” she said. “I love going to court … I just got really interested.”

While she got her start in true crime, Bricker is now taking on fiction.

Bricker released her first book in the Piper Greene Exeter Mystery series, "Dead on Deadline," in August 2021. The book with Exeter as its backdrop became the No. 1 bestselling novel at Water Street Bookstore.

She is now getting ready to launch a sequel, "The Final Curtain."

'The Final Curtain' available Oct. 1

In the first book, the series’ protagonist — the ever nosy and curious journalist Piper Greene — solved the murder of her news editor Charlotte Campbell. The victim's body was dressed in a British Redcoat uniform and hung from the top of historic Town Hall during the American Independence Festival.

The second book leads off where the first one ends.

All is well for Piper, until she receives an invitation from Harry Trott, a recluse known as the bird man of Exeter, for an interview.

But when Piper arrives, instead of finding Harry, she finds a slouched body sitting on a chair next to an expensive bottle of champagne.

The body belongs to Roy Carmichael, who wanted to build a Revolutionary War-themed arcade on the lot once home to the prestigious Exeter Playhouse, destroyed by a suspicious fire 50 years ago. Opposition to Roy’s plan was huge, but was it fatal?

Once again, Piper is determined to uncover the truth.

Who would’ve murdered Roy? You can find out on Oct. 1, when the novel hits the bookshelves of Water Street Bookstore and Amazon. Readers can pre-order "The Final Curtain" now at the bookstore for a personalized copy, as well as on Kindle.

Exeter: 'A Hallmark movie mystery'

From the historic Town Hall to the Inn by the Bandstand, Bricker said inspiration for her series is taken from the town. To her, Exeter looks like "a Hallmark movie mystery.”

"The Final Curtain" was actually inspired from an event she attended at The Word Barn where she ended up chatting with a bird expert.

When conceiving the protagonist, Piper Greene, Bricker wanted a character “that’s definitely not afraid of anything. She’s also extremely nosy and extremely curious and isn’t going to be pushed around but she does it in a nice way.”

It’s definitely not a coincidence that both Piper and Bricker like shrimp cocktail to be served with a side of Old Bay seasoning. Bricker said people she knows see elements of her in her character.

“Piper Greene is like a version of me on steroids,” she said. “I think everybody does that when they write a book, they put a lot of themselves into things.”

Bricker on the Piper Greene writing process

The deadline for finishing a book is about a year, common in the publishing world, Bricker said.

“My process was when I was (at the end of book one) and doing promotion, marketing planning and everything, I was brainstorming and outlining for book two,” she said. “I give myself a timeline because I need a deadline. Writing something like 75,000 words is a different process.”

Bricker’s writing process features a different mindset for writing and revising.

“I just sit down, and I write really fast,” she explained. “When you’re doing something this big, you can’t go back the next day and revise the chapter you wrote (the day before), you just keep writing forward. If there’s something you’re going to change, make a note.”

When faced with writer’s block, Bricker said she works through it.

“It’s hard because you have to (write),” she said. “You can sit there and be like, ‘I have writer’s block and I can’t write today.’ But the thing is, if you don’t write something, you don’t have anything to revise.”

Bricker said the hardest part of writing a book is “when you have to kill your darlings.”

"I had this thing I wanted so desperately to include in this novel (because) it’s a great thing for the plot,” she said. “And then I was like, ‘The vault doesn’t work in this particular scene.’ I can save it for another book, but it doesn’t work for this book.”

With slightly more than amonth until the release of "The Final Curtain," Bricker is working on a pre-launch party, as well as pop-up signings following its release.

"The Final Curtain" is not the end for the mystery series, according to Bricker.

She is already working on an idea for the third book, while also looking into adding audiobook versions for "Dead on Deadline" and "The Final Curtain."

"(I'm) not sure how many books the series will be, but Exeter keeps giving me good material to fictionalize, so you never know," said Bricker.

