‘Amazing community’: York man evicted and left homeless amid legal battle gets new home

YORK, Maine — Outraged over the removal of a schizophrenic man from his childhood home, members of the “Justice for Jay” movement have finally landed their friend Jay Lanni in a new house.

Lanni, 60, moved into his new home at 65 Long Sands Road near York Village July 20, four months after he was evicted from 45 Organug Road where he and supporters believe he was legally intended to stay per his family’s trusts. What transpired in that time was a movement to support Lanni, a protest outside the bank that manages the trust and a rally to purchase and prepare a new home so Lanni would not be on the street.

The legal battle surrounding Lanni’s removal from his parents’ estate continues in Maine’s court system. Josh Gear, a childhood friend of Lanni who is leading that legal charge, hopes court action can reverse the sale of a portion of Lanni’s parents land so he can one day go back.

The new home, where Jay has signed a year-long lease, is at least a step forward, he said. The house was purchased by a mutual childhood friend of Lanni and Gear, while friends repaired, painted and cleaned the home. Furnishings and dishes were donated.

“What an amazing community we live in,” read the post announcing the news on the “Justice for Jay” Facebook page run by the Gears and Lanni’s other neighbor, Peter Estes.

Beth Leahy and her husband David Apgar were two of the volunteers who helped fix up the new house for Lanni. At first, Leahy said Lanni was unsure he would be able to live in the house.

“He’s used to a huge, palatial house,” Leahy said. When the home was in its final condition, she said, Lanni decided he liked the space and was grateful to the people who helped bring it together.

“Jay has been very happy there,” said Gear, who helped Lanni regain some of his own agency after his life deteriorated due to his severe mental illness.

What’s behind the Justice for Jay movement

In his younger years, Lanni graduated from Dartmouth College and went to work on Wall Street in his twenties. His symptoms set in around the age of 30, and he was forced to move back home with his parents. Gear, who knew Lanni in high school, moved near the Lanni home and has since helped him get back to driving, playing golf and other social activities.

Lanni and Gear were both under the impression that Lanni would be allowed to stay in his family’s home for the rest of his life according to trusts left by both parents, Gear believed he was a trustee on both of Lanni's parents' trusts. However, after both Lanni's parents died in 2018, Gear learned that he was not actually a trustee on both trusts, only Lanni’s mother’s trust. The father’s trust was left in the control of Bangor Savings Bank and another cousin.

Over the last four years, Gear has fought with the trustees of the father’s trust in court to prevent them from selling the home as well as a separate parcel at 49 Organug Road where Lanni wanted to build a new house. Gear and attorney Pat Bedard, who represents Lanni, say Lanni is the sole beneficiary of both trusts, but trustees of the father’s trust have said in court documents that the trusts’ terms and beneficiaries are not the same.

The family estate was put up for sale last winter per an order by Judge Scott Houde. He ruled in December 2021 that both parties failed to find an alternative living situation and that neither Lanni nor the trusts were able to carry the cost of Lanni living there.

Lanni was served an eviction notice by a sheriff on three different occasions, finally removed from the house in March. Within a month, the Gears and Estes had launched the “Justice for Jay” Facebook page, spreading the word to residents throughout the community and gathering almost 100 people outside the bank in May to protest their handling of Lanni’s trust.

A new home for Jay Lanni

The Gears have been looking for a way to house Lanni since his eviction, at first putting him in a hotel room for a month, then working with a friend to have him put up in a York Beach apartment for three months. Gear said agents from Bangor Savings Bank showed Jay several condos that he was told might be purchased for him, but that trustees ultimately never agreed to support any of the purchases.

By May, Gear said there was a concern Jay would remain homeless as the bank and cousins had yet to provide a solution. That was when the Gears and others in town worked to identify an appropriate house for sale and a means to buy it. They found the house at 65 Long Sands Road, and it was purchased by a mutual childhood friend of Gear and Lanni, Al Pare, who had also provided the York Beach apartment. The house was purchased July 8, and friends worked for two weeks to make it ready for Lanni.

Apgar, Leahy’s husband and also York Village deputy fire chief, said it has only been natural for the residents of York to help Lanni upon learning of his situation. He said he wishes he could understand more about why Lanni was forced to leave his home and why it was put on the community to take care of him. He said that’s the kind of situation the town was ready for, though.

“I think that’s York,” Apgar said. “When something like this happens, people get together and try to resolve the situation to help where they can.”