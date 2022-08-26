ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of Sagamore Creek residents signing on for sewer hook-up. Portsmouth paying $1.2M

By Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — The City Council voted unanimously to authorize a bond issue of $1.2 million to pay for the initial costs so Sagamore Avenue area residents who opt in can hook up to an extended city sewer line.

City Councilor Vince Lombardi described the initiative — which came as the result of a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency — as “a great project.”

“We’re taking people who are very close to the water off septic systems and putting them on to a sewer system that treats the water, treats the waste,” he said. “I think this is a win for them, as well as for the city.”

There were concerns expressed by Sagamore Avenue area residents starting in 2019 about how much the project would cost and how much they would have to pay.

That led the city Department of Public Works staff to come up with a cost-sharing proposal that was ultimately implemented.

Residents who don't act now could pay more later

The agreement calls for all work on the project to be completed by the city up front, according to Suzanne Woodland, the city’s deputy city attorney and deputy city manager.

“All costs would be paid for by the city with reimbursement from owners for the installation of the sewer service from the property line ... to the sewage ejector pump. The private sewer lateral would be the responsibility of the property owner,” Woodland said previously.

She estimated the average cost for each property owner would be about $16,000.

The cost will be paid back by homeowners over the course of 10 years through a zero interest loan from the city.

Zach Cronin, an assistant city engineer, told the council that so far 39 people in the Sagamore Creek area have agreed to hook up to the extended sewer line.

The total cost of those hookups is estimated to be $1.5 million, he said.

But the council voted to authorize a bond of $1.2 million because $300,000 had previously been approved in Fiscal Year 2022 for the project, he said.

The average cost per owner to hook up to the sewer line ended up being $16,077, Cronin said.

“Approximately $627,000 of that ($1.5 million total cost) will be repaid to the city by the residents over time,” he told the council this week.

If other property owners in the project area — which includes about 88 properties — decide later that they want to connect to the extended line, they can do so until fiscal year 2028, he said.

But city staff estimated their costs would likely be more than the current cost.

What Portsmouth residents are saying about project

Petra Huda, a resident and former city councilor, said she has “no objections about this project moving forward.”

“I think this is great, we’ve worked long and hard on it,” she said during a public hearing on the project.

Cliff Road resident Sheridan Lloyd however complained about what she saw as the project’s “forced implementation on our neighborhood.”

She added, “Not all properties are actually on the waterfront or close to the waterfront.”

In terms of the work to extend the sewer main, Lloyd said it involved “just hammering for hours and hours and hours every single day.”

“This is going to be a very long and drawn-out project,” she added.

