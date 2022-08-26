ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

5 best live music shows coming up in Rhode Island in September

By Rob Duguay
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUGfX_0hW8UAwb00

August is on its way out and September is knocking at the door, which unfortunately means that summer is going to be fading away within the next few weeks. Before we know it, flannel will be in fashion, the leaves will be turning, and the debate between pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon will be heating up. (For my 2 cents, apple cinnamon beats pumpkin spice any day of the week.)

But things will still be plenty hot on the live music scene in September, with a bunch of great shows on the calendar. Here are five coming up in Providence that you'll want to check out.

Brown Apples, The Sleds and Conduit

Where: The Parlour, 1119 North Main St.

Tickets: $10

Info: facebook.com/ParlourRI

Coming off the “secret release show” for their self-titled debut album at the News Cafe in Pawtucket back in July, grunge punk duo Brown Apples will once again be bringing the shred. The Sleds from Southern Massachusetts have been making a major presence in the local scene over the last few months as well. Rounding out this three-headed monster of a lineup will be New Hampshire melodic rock act Conduit.

Streetlight Manifesto

Where: The Strand Ballroom & Theatre, 79 Washington St.

When: Sept. 10, 8 p.m. (all ages)

Tickets: $29.50 advance, $35 at the door

Info:thestrandri.com

Coming through as part of “The Calm Before The Chaos Tour," New Jersey’s Streetlight Manifesto is one of the best ska-punk bands on the planet, and has been for the last 20 years. Few bands are as rhythmically tight and as fun to see live, so chances are a lot of people will be dancing once the horn section starts to roar. Fellow ska act Catbite from Philadelphia has been getting some buzz recently, so show up promptly to see what the fuss is about.

Salem Wolves, Holy Hands, Paper Tigers and The Loud Neighbors

Where: Dusk, 301 Harris Ave.

When: Sept. 16, 8 p.m. (18+)

Tickets: $10

Info: facebook.com

Any fan of rock 'n' roll should be at this show. Providence-via-Boston garage rock transplants Salem Wolves will be ripping things up with New Bedford post-hardcore act Holy Hands, Boston indie rockers Paper Tigers and local punks The Loud Neighbors, who will be bringing serious amplification. You can’t go wrong with a stacked bill like this one, so make sure to take it all in.

La Dispute

Where: Fete Music Hall Ballroom, 103 Dike St.

When: Sept. 23, 7 p.m. (all ages)

Tickets: $25 advance, $27 at the door

Info: fetemusic.com

La Dispute from Grand Rapids, Michigan, is an emphatic post-hardcore act that has an intense delivery. They haven’t put out any new music since their last album, "Panorama," back in 2019, but chances are they’ll be unveiling some new material. Philadelphia emo act Sweet Pill and Iowa City songwriter Pictoria Vark will be opening up the show.

Ali McGuirk, “Til It’s Gone” album release show

Where: Askew, 150 Chestnut St.

When: Sept. 30, 8 p.m. (21+)

Tickets: $12

Info: askewprov.com

Ali McGuirk has made her mark all over New England, especially in Boston and her current city of Burlington, Vermont, and she’s been gaining a following in Providence. She has a magnificently soulful voice along with being a brilliant songwriter, and I’m really looking forward to her upcoming album. Newport surf rock shredders The Z-Boys will also be on the bill, so show up on time for the entire experience.

