11 bikes reported stolen in Portsmouth since July 1. Here's what police recommend you do.

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — City police are investigating a string of bike thefts in and around downtown since the beginning of summer, including one valued at $10,000.

Eleven separate reports of stolen bikes have been made to the Portsmouth Police Department since July 1, according to Lt. Jon Aubin. Police said four of the reporting parties had their bikes locked, including one with a cable-style lock. The locks were cut.

“Of the 11 reports only two investigations included having recovered video,” said Aubin. “Right now we do not have evidence to support that there is a specific group of people who are involved in the thefts.”

Aubin noted the reported thefts have mainly occurred downtown Portsmouth and around the area’s perimeter. The furthest points beyond downtown where bike thefts were reported were Union Street and Woodbury Avenue.

The cost of the bikes, police noted, ranged from $100 to a $10,000 Evil brand mountain bike model called The Following.

Portsmouth police recommend bike owners use locks to secure them in well-lit areas and to avoid leaving them downtown overnight.

Bike owners can register their bikes with the Portsmouth Police Department so the information is on file in case of a reported theft.

According to Aubin, bike owners should also photograph their bikes, as well as document the model and serial number. In the event of a theft, the bike’s information can be submitted to the National Crime Information Center database.

“This way if a bike is located in another jurisdiction and the law enforcement agency runs the make, model and serial numbers in NCIC the owner can be tracked and the agency contacted who took the bike theft report,” he said.

