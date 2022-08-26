Lil Barnette gives every age that "cute farm animals" experience

ELKTON — Come to Lil Barnette’s with a group of 10 year olds and a birthday cake, or make it a Girl’s Day Out with a bottle of wine and a loaded charcuterie board.

Either way, Lil Barnette, a private petting zoo at 20 Windmill Court in Elkton, is ready to share its collection of chickens, miniature horses, goats and a pot bellied pig named Peppa who thinks she’s the star of every show.

“I got Peppa from a lady on Facebook,” said Kate Moyer, proprietor of the agri-education operation off Oldfield Point Road. “I knew nothing about pigs.”

She does now. Peppa happily shares her enclosure, her ball pit, pool and house with the chickens.

“This is her roost but everyone is allowed to be here,” Moyer said of Peppa.

“When we bought this property 3 years ago I knew I wanted critters,” Moyer said.

Peppa joined Raven, the mini horse. Actually, Raven is a Shetland/mini mix. Raven was brought to the farm for Moyer’s grandchildren. Moyer discovered she has health issues including chronic laminitis and insulin resistant diabetes. Button, another mini, was added followed by a pair of goats named Old Bay and Cayenne. They came from a larger herd.

“Their selection was based on who got into the trailer first,” Moyer said.

Now she wants to share her friendly, funny collection with others through opportunities such as petting zoo parties and horse ownership clinics, even riding lessons.

“We’re also doing pony painting,” she said. “The ponies love the attention. The kids love painting.”

With experience in education, including special needs children, Moyer felt that hosting private parties featuring her animals would be well-received. She didn’t make it expensive either.

“For a family of five it’s $25,” she said. Bring your own food and refreshments. Moyer has picnic tables and bathroom facilities available on site.

Lil Barnette is available evenings and weekends only by appointment. Go to https://www.facebook.com/lilbarnette to get your private petting zoo party on the schedule.