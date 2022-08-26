ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Lil Barnette gives every age that "cute farm animals" experience

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExerY_0hW8U8GO00

ELKTON — Come to Lil Barnette’s with a group of 10 year olds and a birthday cake, or make it a Girl’s Day Out with a bottle of wine and a loaded charcuterie board.

Either way, Lil Barnette, a private petting zoo at 20 Windmill Court in Elkton, is ready to share its collection of chickens, miniature horses, goats and a pot bellied pig named Peppa who thinks she’s the star of every show.

“I got Peppa from a lady on Facebook,” said Kate Moyer, proprietor of the agri-education operation off Oldfield Point Road. “I knew nothing about pigs.”

She does now. Peppa happily shares her enclosure, her ball pit, pool and house with the chickens.

“This is her roost but everyone is allowed to be here,” Moyer said of Peppa.

“When we bought this property 3 years ago I knew I wanted critters,” Moyer said.

Peppa joined Raven, the mini horse. Actually, Raven is a Shetland/mini mix. Raven was brought to the farm for Moyer’s grandchildren. Moyer discovered she has health issues including chronic laminitis and insulin resistant diabetes. Button, another mini, was added followed by a pair of goats named Old Bay and Cayenne. They came from a larger herd.

“Their selection was based on who got into the trailer first,” Moyer said.

Now she wants to share her friendly, funny collection with others through opportunities such as petting zoo parties and horse ownership clinics, even riding lessons.

“We’re also doing pony painting,” she said. “The ponies love the attention. The kids love painting.”

With experience in education, including special needs children, Moyer felt that hosting private parties featuring her animals would be well-received. She didn’t make it expensive either.

“For a family of five it’s $25,” she said. Bring your own food and refreshments. Moyer has picnic tables and bathroom facilities available on site.

Lil Barnette is available evenings and weekends only by appointment. Go to https://www.facebook.com/lilbarnette to get your private petting zoo party on the schedule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
DOVER, DE
Lancaster Farming

Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Moyer
New Jersey 101.5

7 Top Chain Steak Houses that Define What Makes a Great Steak

Here in New Jersey we love a good steak it is Americana at its best. We celebrate birthdays, achievements, engagements and other special occasions with a nice juicy steak. I’ve done a few articles here that showcase local and regional best steak houses with some of the lists have included my favorite New Jersey places for a great steak and separate polls that also list their research of the best steak houses here in New Jersey. A good steak house can cost a small fortune when you want to celebrate that special occasion. Some say it’s worth it and some prefer not to spend that kind of money on a meal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~12750 HUNTERS COVE RD~GREENWOOD

12750 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This secluded property is located in central Delaware, meaning that the 1 acre is in a prime location relative to the beach, schools, and city life. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. It's fairly new construction, only being 4 years old! With this open floor plan, you are sure to have plenty of space for entertaining as well as having the option to open it up to the large back porch. The kitchen has a great deal of counter space with a center island and is overall very bright with light cabinetry. Between the copious amount of land and the home, you are sure to be able to make this one your own.
GREENWOOD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Pig#Horse#Petting Zoo#Windmill Court#Shetland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Paintings
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Saturday savoring the Summer heat and humidity

Hi Everyone!  Summer just does not want to seem to give up. We have another hot and humid day ahead of us, with more hot and humid days to follow. But today will be the more comfortable of our weekend days, and early next week it will just be flat out hot and humid. Again.  (Meteorologist Tim Williams and I were discussing this Summers heat, off air, yesterday. We figured this will be the 5th stretch of many days above 90 degrees. 5th heat wave if you will of the Summer. YIKES!)  The reason today will be a bit more...
MARYLAND STATE
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy