Eagle Scout project helps revamp CCAS shelter

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Boy Scout Jimmy David has always had a soft spot for animals. David, 16, a Middletown, Del., resident, is dedicating his Eagle Scout project to Cecil County Animal Services.

“I’ve always had a passion for animals,” David said. “I’ve always had a dog.”

David, who is currently a part of Boy Scout Troop 902, has been part of the Boy Scouts since becoming a Tiger Cub in first grade. David attends Appoquinimink High School with plans to head to the University of Delaware to study entrepreneurship.

David enjoys being part of Boy Scouts because he gets to be outside with his friends.

“There’s not many activities that get you outside like Boy Scouts do,” David said.

David’s mother found a post on Facebook that CCAS needed help with projects, and David jumped at the chance to contribute to an animal shelter.

“We just looked there and selected three projects that I feel like best suited our situation,” David said.

David’s Eagle Scout project comes in three parts: a donation shed, two benches and three bird houses.

According to David, the bird houses need to be repaired so the cats can watch the birds from their spot of the shelter.

David said that his father was a huge help throughout the entire process.

“Dad helped me a lot throughout the entire project,” David said. “He’s been working with me, he’s very industrious. So, it’s been a big help building everything with him. It’s been a lot of fun, good bonding.

David also had the help of eight or nine volunteers last Saturday as he worked on the projects.

Fundraising for the projects came from GoFundMe as well as donations from local businesses.

According to David, the final installation of his projects will be this coming Saturday, with the public available to attend from 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at the CCAS building at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, just south of Chesapeake City.