ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

Eagle Scout project helps revamp CCAS shelter

By By Matt Smith
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFLJv_0hW8U6Uw00

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Boy Scout Jimmy David has always had a soft spot for animals. David, 16, a Middletown, Del., resident, is dedicating his Eagle Scout project to Cecil County Animal Services.

“I’ve always had a passion for animals,” David said. “I’ve always had a dog.”

David, who is currently a part of Boy Scout Troop 902, has been part of the Boy Scouts since becoming a Tiger Cub in first grade. David attends Appoquinimink High School with plans to head to the University of Delaware to study entrepreneurship.

David enjoys being part of Boy Scouts because he gets to be outside with his friends.

“There’s not many activities that get you outside like Boy Scouts do,” David said.

David’s mother found a post on Facebook that CCAS needed help with projects, and David jumped at the chance to contribute to an animal shelter.

“We just looked there and selected three projects that I feel like best suited our situation,” David said.

David’s Eagle Scout project comes in three parts: a donation shed, two benches and three bird houses.

According to David, the bird houses need to be repaired so the cats can watch the birds from their spot of the shelter.

David said that his father was a huge help throughout the entire process.

“Dad helped me a lot throughout the entire project,” David said. “He’s been working with me, he’s very industrious. So, it’s been a big help building everything with him. It’s been a lot of fun, good bonding.

David also had the help of eight or nine volunteers last Saturday as he worked on the projects.

Fundraising for the projects came from GoFundMe as well as donations from local businesses.

According to David, the final installation of his projects will be this coming Saturday, with the public available to attend from 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at the CCAS building at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, just south of Chesapeake City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
MILTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington PD hopes to unite police, community with 3 fairs

The Wilmington Police Department hopes to build stronger relationships with community members by hosting three community resource fairs throughout the month of September.  The fairs will build off the success of the National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.  The events will feature police officers representing a range of assignments and positions as well as partner ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, DE
City
Chesapeake City, MD
Middletown, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Middletown, MD
Middletown, DE
Pets & Animals
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
U.S. Geological Survey

USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE

LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes student pens winning essay in statewide contest

Delaware Interfaith Power & Light announced Julia Rial of Lewes, a rising senior at Sussex Academy, as the statewide contest winner for her essay on caring for the planet. For RENEW – Reflective Essays on Earth, Nature and their Wonders, high school students submitted essays about climate advocacy, environmental justice or intimate connections to the natural world.
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Rotary flags line Wilmington Riverwalk until Sept. 19

  Hundreds of U.S. flags once again are dancing gracefully along the Wilmington Riverwalk. Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the Flags for Heroes display is an annual event originally designed to honor veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2020, the club expanded those being honored to include first responders, law enforcement officers, teachers, healthcare ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Scout#Boy Scout
msn.com

29-year-old Seaford woman killed in crash on Sussex highway

Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the victim of the crash. Delaware State Police continue to investigate a vehicle collision that closed Sussex Highway for four hours and resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman from Seaford. According to a statement from police, on Saturday, at...
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two pedestrians killed in New Castle County 10 hours apart

Delaware State Police and New Castle County police are investigating separate accidents that each killed a pedestrian. The first incident occurred Sunday, August 28, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. on Boulden Boulevard near Southgate Boulevard. State troopers said a 54-year old New Castle man, who was wearing dark clothing, stepped into...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Cape Gazette

The Larry David of Sussex County

It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

115-Year-Old Susquehanna River Trail Bridge to be Replaced Thanks to $20 Million Design Grant

The project to replace the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is getting closer to reality with the announcement of $20 million in funding to complete the final design work. The bridge is 115 years old, serving as the main rail connector between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Md. The two-track bridge carries all Amtrak service, MARC commuter trains and freight on the Northeast Corridor main line.
PERRYVILLE, MD
Lancaster Farming

Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
GEORGETOWN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy