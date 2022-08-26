Fishing Report: NOAA Fisheries webinars seek input from anglers; and what's biting in RI

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries is asking the recreational fishing community for its input at three webinars to update the 2015 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy. With perspectives shared during the 2022 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Summit, NOAA Fisheries requests angler input on revising the policy.

The three meetings are scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16. To register for a webinar or provide an online comment, visit fisheries.noaa.gov/event/public-presentations-recreational-fisheries-policy-update.

During the webinars, NOAA Fisheries will provide a concise overview and history of the policy, answer questions and accept comments and suggested improvements.

The public comment period and electronic comment portal will remain open through Dec. 31.

The purpose of the National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy is to provide guidance for agency consideration in its deliberations pertaining to development and maintenance of enduring and sustainable, high-quality saltwater recreational fisheries. With climate impacts on fishing, stock movement, multi-uses of our oceans, the new policy is needed to guide NOAA Fisheries.

Get ready for bonito and false albacore

It’s the end of August and time to fish for bonito and false albacore. Both of these species have thrilled local fishermen with their furious runs, stripping line from light tackle and giving anglers a memorable fight. Anglers report catching bonito this week, so the false albacore should follow right behind.

Bonito and false albacore are often mixed in with striped bass and bluefish. They can be caught from boat and shore with lures and even on the troll. They generally range in the 2-foot range, weigh 4-5 pounds but have been caught as large as 12-15 pounds.

Atlantic bonito are part of the same mackerel family — Scombridae — as tuna. The meat of young or small bonito can be of lighter color, close to that of skipjack tuna. They are often grilled or baked. False albacore, however, are usually not eaten.

“A customer caught a nice bonito, about 4 to 5 pounds, this weekend," said Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly. "We have had no reports yet of false albacore being around.”

Local bonito and false albacore expert Susan Lema said: “Use as little hardware as possible. We tie directly to a 25-pound fluorocarbon leader with a uni knot and no swivel. This keeps things simple with no hardware flashing in the water to spook the fish.”

Roger Lema, Susan’s husband, said: “Fish the outgoing tide in front of rivers, coves and ponds as the water and bait have to be moving. When we go out, we have five rods ready to go — some prepared to cast silver lures like Deadly Dicks and Kastmaster lures. But, we are also ready to troll [at 4 knots] with broken back lures, shallow-swimming and deep-swimming lures to use depending on where the fish are in the water column.”

Where’s the bite?

Striped bass, bluefish, bonito. “The striped bass bite from shore is still good with a great bite along the coastal shore and an outstanding bass and bluefish at Block Island with all types of methods working," Gatch said. "And, just a reminder, if you catch a large bass, bring them in as quickly as you can and, when brought to the boat, keep them in the water as much as you can for a quick release. A prolonged fight combined with this warm water exhaust fish, quickly making it difficult for them to revive.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said: “Slot-size bass are being caught at Sprague Bridge on Narrow River. They are feeding on sand eels. No bass to speak of are being caught north of the Jamestown and Newport bridges. Customers caught small bonito in Newport Harbor this weekend and at Lands End. There are plenty of mackerel of all types around on the surface, too.” Cape Cod Canal fishing expert "East End" Eddie Doherty reported: “The trench continues to produce with Todd Benedict from Monument Beach landing a striped bass that was way over slot, estimated to be over 30 pounds. … Tony McCann, a great fisherman from Easton, caught a nice bluefish that was about 32 inches on a Green Mack Magic Swimmer. There are a variety of predators hunting the peanut bunker, squid and mackerel that are now the primary baitfish in the Canal.”

Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup. We fished south of the Jamestown Bridge this weekend in 45 to 50 feet of water and caught keeper fluke but they were in the 18-inch to 19-inch range with shorts caught in-between. We caught three keeper fluke in about 50 minutes. Conditions were good with an incoming tide and south-southeast wind. “Fluke fishing for customers this weekend was pretty good right inshore in about 40 feet of water," Gatch said. “Some fluke of size are being caught in deep water with smaller keeper fish being caught in the lower Bay and out in front of Newport," Henault reported. "The black sea bass bite is only fair with keepers being caught in the lower Bay and out in front of Newport.”

The squid are in. “The squid bite is very good in Jamestown, Tiverton, Galilee and Newport,” Henault said.

Bluefin and yellowfin tuna, mahi. The tuna bite is still pretty good, with mahi being caught also fairly close to shore.

“Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass picked up this week," Henault said, "with customers catching some nice fish both at Stump Pond in Smithfield and at Olney Pond in Lincoln Woods.”

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business that focuses on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy and fisheries-related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verizon.net or visit noflukefishing.com.