South Kingstown, RI

'Kinky Boots' actor in Theatre By The Sea season finale also has a new RI-based movie

By Susan McDonald
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjDn5_0hW8U2y200

Had 11-year-old James Andrew Walsh walked away from show business after a failed Theatre By The Sea audition in 1976, there probably wouldn’t be a zealous, if more mature, version of him appearing on that very stage this month.

Walsh, a Wakefield native now living in Westerly, bubbles over when talking about the twisting path his life has taken since he first auditioned for “The Sound of Music” as a preteen to now, when he’s simultaneously working as Mr. Price in the theater's season finale, “Kinky Boots,” and preparing to screen the latest movie he’s produced, “Jimmy and Carolyn” on Aug. 29 in South Kingstown.

“I felt so left out when I didn’t get the part," Walsh recalls. "It was the first time I had gotten up and sang in front of people.”

Rhythm & Roots revival:How a RI music festival was rescued by a Connecticut producer

It didn’t deter him, however. Two years later, he was cast as Prince Chulalongkorn in Theatre By The Sea’s production of “The King and I.” Acting, however, was just a hobby at that point. In school, he was a math whiz, eventually heading to Columbia University on a scholarship. There, he realized that his fellow students were “on a whole other level” and “definitely not my tribe,” and shifted gears to graduate with a degree in French.

Another sharp turn on his road brought him to work with legendary music producer Clive Davis (for whom he interned after graduating from Columbia) and media executive Leslie Moonves, then took him to California where, by age 26, he was producing television shows for Warner Bros. A bad breakup and some other personal setbacks prompted him to change direction again.

“I realized that life was not going the way I wanted, and I really wanted to act,” Walsh says.

Why Westerly is worth the drive::Great seafood, delicious cocktails and waterfront views

Moving to New York got him back on stage in front of an audience. Theatre by the Sea audiences might remember him as Mr. Banks in “Mary Poppins” in 2014.

He was also honing his skills as a writer/director/filmmaker. He describes his latest film, “Jimmy and Carolyn,” as a “love letter to South County." Set in Westerly, the comedy-drama written and directed by Walsh explores "the struggles of a long-term gay relationship within the framework of the traditional American family," according to the film's website.

Dedicated to Walsh's parents and starring TV veterans Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil, it won an Alternative Spirit Award in the feature category at the recent Rhode Island International Film Festival.

His current role as Mr. Price in the Tony Award-winning “Kinky Boots” is a treat for him because he says it’s a rare show that joins the cast and audience together as one community.

“It’s a rocket ship ride. The audience is living out the story with us, living in the same temporal space. You can feel it happen and happen quickly,” Walsh says of the show, which tells the story of the team driving a men’s shoe line from the factory to the Milan runways.

The music by recording artist Cyndi Lauper, he adds, is the most engaging part.

“It casts a spell and brings you in. ‘Footloose’ did that like a time machine for people,” he says of the show earlier this summer at Theatre by the Sea. He joined the cast last minute when someone dropped out. “The music in ‘Kinky Boots’ is all from the heart. It casts a different spell.”

“Jimmy and Carolyn” will be screened on Aug. 29 at All South County Luxury Cinemas in South Kingstown. Go to allsouthcountycinemas.com for details.

If you go ...

What: "Kinky Boots"

Where: Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Rd., South Kingstown

When: Through Sept. 11

Tickets: $61-$84

Info: theatrebythesea.com/kinkyboots, (401) 782-8587

