ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Where Democrats in RI's 2nd District race stand on housing, health care, Green New Deal

By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

The Democrats vying to replace U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin in the 2nd Congressional District agree on many issues. All support codifying the right to abortion in federal law, for instance, and the Bipartisan Background Checks Act.

We broke down where there's a little more daylight between candidates Seth Magaziner, David Segal, Omar Bah, Sarah Morgenthau and Joy Fox.

Medicare for All

David Segal and Omar Bah support Medicare for All.

Seth Magaziner said that Americans "are used to having choices and don’t like the government or anyone else restricting the choices they have,” so he prefers the idea of a public option, also sometimes termed "Medicare for all who want it."

More: Can RI Democrats hold 2nd District seat? Five contenders make their case to primary voters

“I think there should be an affordable Medicare option for anyone who wants it, but we shouldn't require people who want a different form of insurance to give that up," he said.

Sarah Morgenthau said that there was a need to “revamp” the health care system and “make sure that it’s affordable for everybody.” However, she said, “I don't know that now is the time to do Medicare for All. I think it’s too aggressive, and not likely that we’re going to be able to pass something like that."

Joy Fox said that "affordable access to health care" was necessary, but that she needed to "get in there and do my homework" on the best way to make that a reality and ensure that "whatever program we have covers everyone, including kids."

Affordable housing

Asked what Congress could do to address the shortage of affordable housing, Magaziner pointed to expanding down payment assistance for homebuyers and expanding federal housing tax credits to make it more affordable to develop housing.

Segal said he’d like to see “more provision of public funds for the creation of housing,” and easier access to housing vouchers. He would also like to see Congress pass a bill introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren that would add $450 billion to the national Housing Trust Fund to create more housing for people at the bottom of the income scale.

Fox said that programs for first-time homebuyers, rental assistance, and tackling homelessness should be well-funded. She also said that the affordable-housing crisis calls for “tactical constituent services” — making sure that the congressional delegation is working closely with community development agencies and other organizations to understand their needs and what streams of funding might be available.

Morgenthau said that Congress could “work on federal legislation” but did not offer specific details. She said she would approach the issue by “making sure that we’re convening the right people, we’re putting everything on the table, and we’re coming up with the right solutions for folks here back in Rhode Island.”

Bah said that he would like to see Congress put aside more money for the construction of affordable housing, as well as laws passed to address gentrification and NIMBYism.

Green New Deal

Segal and Bah are in favor of a Green New Deal.

Magaziner said that the name “means different things to different people, but if, at the core, what it means is a transition to clean energy that supports workers and keeps costs low, then I'm for it.” He said that he agrees there needs to be a quick transition to 100% clean energy, facilitated in a way that creates jobs and is affordable for consumers.

“The Green New Deal is a goal, it’s an aspiration,” Morgenthau said. “It’s a good one, but we don’t have any legislation behind it. One thing that folks know when they meet me is that I want to know what it is that we’re trying to achieve and how we’re going to achieve it.”

Fox said that any climate policy should be based on understanding what the community needs and figuring out what funding streams are available, "regardless of what you call it." It should also ensure that "the transition leaves no one behind, and is fair and just for everyone.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Where Democrats in RI's 2nd District race stand on housing, health care, Green New Deal

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Magaziner
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Axios

Democrats' stunning turnaround

Passion about abortion rights has fueled a stunning turnaround in Democrats’ midterm fortunes. Why it matters: The inflation slowdown and lower gas prices also are big factors. But officials in both parties tell us abortion has animated Democratic engagement like no other issue since President Trump left office. The...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Health Care#Medical Services#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#General Health#Election State#Democrats#Green New Deal#Americans#Medicare
Fox News

Why Democrats have a good chance of winning the Mar-a-Lago midterms

To quote the esteemed American philosopher, Yogi Berra, "it’s deja vu all over again" in the wake of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as former President Donald Trump once again has single-handedly hijacked the nation’s attention. Following the January 6th hearings, the federal-judge-approved search of Mar-a-Lago for classified...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Democratic candidates outraise Republicans in key Senate races

There's a fundraising disparity between GOP Senate candidates and their cash-flush Democratic opponents in key midterm races, and party leadership is sounding the alarm that Republican donors need to pony up. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told major backers this week that the GOP needs to start closing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Carolyn Maloney Loses to Jerry Nadler in Hotly Contested House Race

With more than two thirds of votes in, NBC News reports that Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the New York Democratic primary by more than 30 points. The race was unique in that each of its frontrunners was an incumbent. Nadler represented New York's 10th district, and Maloney the 12th, for 30 years; after a court-appointed redistricting process, the newly-drawn 12th district encompassed much of each of their former districts' territory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy