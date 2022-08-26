ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County deed transfers: July 17-23, 2022

By Chambersburg Public Opinion
 4 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 17-23, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

Drine LLC to Kamal Subedi, one lot, Greene Township, $459,900

Jeffrey Mark Delaney to Alejandro Barillas Alvarez, Baker and Russell Drive, Shippensburg, $171,000

Randall Brenize to ARC Homes Realties LLC, Lurgan Avenue, Shippensburg, $123,500

Larry Hoover to Calvin Mentzer, Heritgage Road, Greene Township, $460,000

Shalonda Jones to Eric Smith, Cumberland Avenue, Chambersburg, $231,000

Jeffrey Croteau to Mandy Selders, Apple Grove Lane, Washington Township, $525,000

Stacey Deihl to Dhani Maya Sharma, Noble Drive, Southampton Township, $300,000

John Homer to Proverbs 22:1 Inc., Leidig Drive, Chambersburg, $145,000

John Fitz to Ernest Fitz, Amsterdam Road, Washington Township, $60,000

Coblentz Development Corporation to Myrna Bell, West Baltimore Street, Greencastle, $210,000

Jean Benchoff to David Zanelli, Jones Avenue, Mont Alto, $190,100

Robert Brust to Jason Crum, one lot, Antrim Township, $340,100

Mathilda Facenda to Christian Origenes, Penn National Drive, Guilford Township, $245,000

Nisa Montie to Linda Thomas, Longwood Drive, Washington Township, $371,500

Liz De La Cruz to Meghan Walker, Kings Road, Washington Township, $160,000

Glenn Vreeland to Kenneth Suffecool, Greenbriar Terrace, Guilford Township, $295,000

Darryl Shirley II to Haley Ricker, West Third Street, Waynesboro, $140,000

Billie Farrar to Chris Etzler, North Potomac Street, Waynesboro, $200,000

Barry Hockenberry to Kathryn Walters, one parcel, Fannett Township, $45,000

EW Construction of Shippensbhurg LLC to Sara Bender, Wilhelm Drive, St. Thomas Township, $284,000

Larry Hoover to Michael Moltz, Heritage Road, Greene Township, $49,500

Connie Kipe Stewart to William Naugle III, Cornwall Road, Greene Township, $430,000

Karen Orsega to Raechel Sells, Bent Oak Drive, Guilford Township, $305,000

Jacob Stoltzfus to Enos Byler, Path Valley Road, Fannett Township, $275,000

Benjamin Stoltzfus to Harvey Stoltzfus, one lot, Fannett Township, $125,000

Benjamin Eby and Anita Eby Revocable Trust to Norman Diller, Leitersburg Road, Antrim Township, $1,000,000

William Naugle III to Kevin Andrew Fague, Remington Drive, Southampton Township, $675,000

Scott Williams to Eric Forrester, Old Route 16, Washington Township, $110,000

Stealth Worth LLC to Corey Van Scyoc, Bradley Road, Montgomery Township, $89,900

Dorothy Pastor to Aaron Grossberg, Fairway Drive West, Guilford Township, $250,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Jacquelyn Washington, Sutherland Court, Greene Township, $314,765

Drine LLC to Hari Upreti, Austin Avenue, Greene Township, $439,900

Justin Biser to Jason Kleponis, Crayton Road, Washington Township, $125,000

Marilyn Wishard to Kirk Wishard, West Main Street, Waynesboro, $100,000

David Arnett to Percy Byers Jr., Dickeys Road, Peters Township, $329,900

Harden Homes LLC to Jessica Whisnand, Buchanan Trail East, Antrim Township, $311,000

June Clawson to Marie Michele Clerjeune, Mallard Drive East, Hamilton Township, $270,000

Frank Damazo and Bonnie Damazo Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Kyle Kissinger, Abigail Avenue, Waynesboro, $232,500

Craig Boock to Dhan Bista, Warm Spring Road, Hamilton Township, $397,000

John O'Connor III to Kiley Barwinske, Guilford Avenue, Chambersburg, $215,000

Jonathan Lyons to Anthony Sinagoga, Granview Avenue, Chambersburg, $226,000

Francesco Scotto Di Carlo to Jason Houser, Cedarbrook Drive, Antrim Township, $285,000

Samuel Stoler to Dennis Hoffman, Brookview Drive, Antrim Township, $240,000

Everett Ferguson to HB2 Altenative Holdings LLC, Sollenberger Road, Hamilton Township, $659.19

Catherine Green to Bryant Saunders, one parcel, Chambersburg, $235,000

Marilyn Moraites to Earl DeHart Jr., one parcel, Greene Township, $231,150

Frederick Parkins Jr. to Frederick Parkins III, Sandy Circle, Guilford Township, $213,127.20

Shirley Duffy to Tip Top Real Estate LLC, Philadelphia Avenue, Greene Township, $385,000

Lester Dean Horst to Steven Hykes, two parcels, Antrim Township, $160,000

Tye Hawbaker to Morgan Beckner, Stamey Hill Road, Quincy Township, $400,000

Mary Ann Bricker to Bendell Properties LLC, West North Street, Waynesboro, $280,000

Dolores Sollenberger to Troy Sollenberger, Tomstown Road, Quincy Township, $25,000

Kirk Hammond to German Antonio Marmol Castillo, West Main Street, Greene Township, $190,000

Thad Daniel Fish to Lazaro Martinez Garcia, Stanley Avenue, Chambersburg, $147,000

Steven Bingaman to Travis Hinckle, Irvine Drive, Montgomery Township, $393,000

Charles Myers to Angela Garland, Sunbrust Drive, Greencastle, $115,000

Anthony Eby to Arvin Lee Eshleman, Phillippy Road, Antrim Township, $375,000

Christina Davis Cabral to Andrew Heitkamp, Starlight Drive, Greencastle, $435,000

Michael Toms to Gregory Scott Bair, South Landis Avenue, Washington Township, $339,900

James Jenkins to Ana Rosa Sanchez Murillo, one parcel, Chambersburg, $170,000

Mark Orndorf to Vipsa Patel, Woodvale Drive, Chambersburg, $590,000

Nicole Scott to Jonathan Lyons, Crottlestown Road, Hamilton Township, $350,000

Enrique Fernandez DeLara to Jayson Montalvo, West Fourth Street, Waynesboro, $230,000

JA/LEX Real Estate Services Inc. to Ryan Narjali Adhikari, Logan Lane, Shippensburg, $380,000

Travis Buffington to Jessica Nutley, North Franklin Street, Waynesboro, $185,000

Sandra Walsh to Franklin Castanos Leocadio, Courtney Drive, Greene Township, $285,000

Bernard Lowry to Laurin Hiteman, Jackson Avenue, Washington Township, $154,300

Jared Gehman to Aaron Shirk, one lot, Southampton Township, $290,000

Joel Gaughan to Kendra Cape, two parcels, Letterkenny Township, $320,000

Neil Miller to Cartus Financial Corporation, Camelot Road, Greene Township, $243,000

Cartus Financial Corporation to Roberto Gonzalez, Camelot Drive, Greene Township, $243,000

Matthew George to Benjamin Slusher, one parcel, Guilford Township, $249,900

John Valentine to Jeffrey Mace Jr., Fairview Avenue, Waynesboro, $150,000

York International Corporation to DCM Properties LLC, North Franklin Street, Waynesboro, $400,000

Helen Louise Walterick Meyers Scarlata to Sondra Even, Congressional Terrace, Guilford Township, $320,000

Ron Weaver to Bikash Sunuwar, Constellation Drive, Greene Township, $396,000

Drine LLC to Sabitri Baral, one lot, Greene Township, $464,425

Virginia Faye Martin to Kenlynn Eby, two parcels, Antrim Township, $260,000

Gloria Jean Smith to South Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, one parcel, Guilford Township, $119,000

local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Called To Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Adams County on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say. The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The road has been closed on Abbottstown Pike/PA...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
