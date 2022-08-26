Franklin County deed transfers: July 17-23, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 17-23, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office
Drine LLC to Kamal Subedi, one lot, Greene Township, $459,900
Jeffrey Mark Delaney to Alejandro Barillas Alvarez, Baker and Russell Drive, Shippensburg, $171,000
Randall Brenize to ARC Homes Realties LLC, Lurgan Avenue, Shippensburg, $123,500
Larry Hoover to Calvin Mentzer, Heritgage Road, Greene Township, $460,000
Shalonda Jones to Eric Smith, Cumberland Avenue, Chambersburg, $231,000
Jeffrey Croteau to Mandy Selders, Apple Grove Lane, Washington Township, $525,000
Stacey Deihl to Dhani Maya Sharma, Noble Drive, Southampton Township, $300,000
John Homer to Proverbs 22:1 Inc., Leidig Drive, Chambersburg, $145,000
John Fitz to Ernest Fitz, Amsterdam Road, Washington Township, $60,000
Coblentz Development Corporation to Myrna Bell, West Baltimore Street, Greencastle, $210,000
Jean Benchoff to David Zanelli, Jones Avenue, Mont Alto, $190,100
Robert Brust to Jason Crum, one lot, Antrim Township, $340,100
Mathilda Facenda to Christian Origenes, Penn National Drive, Guilford Township, $245,000
Nisa Montie to Linda Thomas, Longwood Drive, Washington Township, $371,500
Liz De La Cruz to Meghan Walker, Kings Road, Washington Township, $160,000
Glenn Vreeland to Kenneth Suffecool, Greenbriar Terrace, Guilford Township, $295,000
Darryl Shirley II to Haley Ricker, West Third Street, Waynesboro, $140,000
Billie Farrar to Chris Etzler, North Potomac Street, Waynesboro, $200,000
Barry Hockenberry to Kathryn Walters, one parcel, Fannett Township, $45,000
EW Construction of Shippensbhurg LLC to Sara Bender, Wilhelm Drive, St. Thomas Township, $284,000
Larry Hoover to Michael Moltz, Heritage Road, Greene Township, $49,500
Connie Kipe Stewart to William Naugle III, Cornwall Road, Greene Township, $430,000
Karen Orsega to Raechel Sells, Bent Oak Drive, Guilford Township, $305,000
Jacob Stoltzfus to Enos Byler, Path Valley Road, Fannett Township, $275,000
Benjamin Stoltzfus to Harvey Stoltzfus, one lot, Fannett Township, $125,000
Benjamin Eby and Anita Eby Revocable Trust to Norman Diller, Leitersburg Road, Antrim Township, $1,000,000
William Naugle III to Kevin Andrew Fague, Remington Drive, Southampton Township, $675,000
Scott Williams to Eric Forrester, Old Route 16, Washington Township, $110,000
Stealth Worth LLC to Corey Van Scyoc, Bradley Road, Montgomery Township, $89,900
Dorothy Pastor to Aaron Grossberg, Fairway Drive West, Guilford Township, $250,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Jacquelyn Washington, Sutherland Court, Greene Township, $314,765
Drine LLC to Hari Upreti, Austin Avenue, Greene Township, $439,900
Justin Biser to Jason Kleponis, Crayton Road, Washington Township, $125,000
Marilyn Wishard to Kirk Wishard, West Main Street, Waynesboro, $100,000
David Arnett to Percy Byers Jr., Dickeys Road, Peters Township, $329,900
Harden Homes LLC to Jessica Whisnand, Buchanan Trail East, Antrim Township, $311,000
June Clawson to Marie Michele Clerjeune, Mallard Drive East, Hamilton Township, $270,000
Frank Damazo and Bonnie Damazo Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Kyle Kissinger, Abigail Avenue, Waynesboro, $232,500
Craig Boock to Dhan Bista, Warm Spring Road, Hamilton Township, $397,000
John O'Connor III to Kiley Barwinske, Guilford Avenue, Chambersburg, $215,000
Jonathan Lyons to Anthony Sinagoga, Granview Avenue, Chambersburg, $226,000
Francesco Scotto Di Carlo to Jason Houser, Cedarbrook Drive, Antrim Township, $285,000
Samuel Stoler to Dennis Hoffman, Brookview Drive, Antrim Township, $240,000
Everett Ferguson to HB2 Altenative Holdings LLC, Sollenberger Road, Hamilton Township, $659.19
Catherine Green to Bryant Saunders, one parcel, Chambersburg, $235,000
Marilyn Moraites to Earl DeHart Jr., one parcel, Greene Township, $231,150
Frederick Parkins Jr. to Frederick Parkins III, Sandy Circle, Guilford Township, $213,127.20
Shirley Duffy to Tip Top Real Estate LLC, Philadelphia Avenue, Greene Township, $385,000
Lester Dean Horst to Steven Hykes, two parcels, Antrim Township, $160,000
Tye Hawbaker to Morgan Beckner, Stamey Hill Road, Quincy Township, $400,000
Mary Ann Bricker to Bendell Properties LLC, West North Street, Waynesboro, $280,000
Dolores Sollenberger to Troy Sollenberger, Tomstown Road, Quincy Township, $25,000
Kirk Hammond to German Antonio Marmol Castillo, West Main Street, Greene Township, $190,000
Thad Daniel Fish to Lazaro Martinez Garcia, Stanley Avenue, Chambersburg, $147,000
Steven Bingaman to Travis Hinckle, Irvine Drive, Montgomery Township, $393,000
Charles Myers to Angela Garland, Sunbrust Drive, Greencastle, $115,000
Anthony Eby to Arvin Lee Eshleman, Phillippy Road, Antrim Township, $375,000
Christina Davis Cabral to Andrew Heitkamp, Starlight Drive, Greencastle, $435,000
Michael Toms to Gregory Scott Bair, South Landis Avenue, Washington Township, $339,900
James Jenkins to Ana Rosa Sanchez Murillo, one parcel, Chambersburg, $170,000
Mark Orndorf to Vipsa Patel, Woodvale Drive, Chambersburg, $590,000
Nicole Scott to Jonathan Lyons, Crottlestown Road, Hamilton Township, $350,000
Enrique Fernandez DeLara to Jayson Montalvo, West Fourth Street, Waynesboro, $230,000
JA/LEX Real Estate Services Inc. to Ryan Narjali Adhikari, Logan Lane, Shippensburg, $380,000
Travis Buffington to Jessica Nutley, North Franklin Street, Waynesboro, $185,000
Sandra Walsh to Franklin Castanos Leocadio, Courtney Drive, Greene Township, $285,000
Bernard Lowry to Laurin Hiteman, Jackson Avenue, Washington Township, $154,300
Jared Gehman to Aaron Shirk, one lot, Southampton Township, $290,000
Joel Gaughan to Kendra Cape, two parcels, Letterkenny Township, $320,000
Neil Miller to Cartus Financial Corporation, Camelot Road, Greene Township, $243,000
Cartus Financial Corporation to Roberto Gonzalez, Camelot Drive, Greene Township, $243,000
Matthew George to Benjamin Slusher, one parcel, Guilford Township, $249,900
John Valentine to Jeffrey Mace Jr., Fairview Avenue, Waynesboro, $150,000
York International Corporation to DCM Properties LLC, North Franklin Street, Waynesboro, $400,000
Helen Louise Walterick Meyers Scarlata to Sondra Even, Congressional Terrace, Guilford Township, $320,000
Ron Weaver to Bikash Sunuwar, Constellation Drive, Greene Township, $396,000
Drine LLC to Sabitri Baral, one lot, Greene Township, $464,425
Virginia Faye Martin to Kenlynn Eby, two parcels, Antrim Township, $260,000
Gloria Jean Smith to South Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, one parcel, Guilford Township, $119,000
