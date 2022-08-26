How South Jersey families are dealing with back to school expenses, where to get free supplies

The Bangladesh Association of South Jersey hosted their first-ever backpack drive and barbecue on Wednesday at their space in Atlantic City.

They collected 300 donated backpacks and packed each one with a few basic supplies and a note to parents. Mohammed Islam, the president, gave the backpacks out to kids one by one.

"Which color do you want?" Islam would ask. In response, children would select between grey, blue and purple, then finish out the exchange by shyly shaking the president's hand and posing for a picture.

BASJ also set aside 121 backpacks to deliver straight to the homes of people who couldn't make it but had signed up.

Back to school shopping season is here, but inflated prices and supply chain disruptions still abound, leaving Americans stretching paychecks and chasing deals to stay afloat.

Even big box stores feel the impact — take retail behemoth Target Corporation, which reported a 90 percent decline in net earnings for the second quarter ending July 30.

Against this economic backdrop, community organizations are amassing donations of backpacks and school supplies to give away at upcoming events in South Jersey.

Erin Osler of Camden took advantage of a backpack drive recently.

""I found a local church," she said. "That definitely helped because, if not, oh my gosh — I don't know how I would have got everything on the supply lists."

Osler is a single mother of four. This year, she brought her kids to Walmart — where she, as an employee, was entitled to a 10 percent discount on non-food items — to get new clothes for school on a $300 budget.

She bought them each three outfits, one pair of shoes and one pack of socks.

"That's all I was able to get," she said. "Before, I used to be able to come with $300 and go crazy."

Where to donate or pick up school supplies

School supplies will be tax-free in New Jersey between Aug. 27 - Sept. 5, Gov. Phil Murphy announced, with the intent to help families "stretch their dollars a little further," Elizabeth Maher Muoio, state treasurer, said in the news release.

Here are some more school supply giveaway programs and events coming up in South Jersey:

The Christ Baptist Church in Burlington City will give out backpacks and school supplies beginning at 10 am at 950 Jacksonville Road on Saturday. Here's the event on Facebook.

The Cumberland Mall in Vineland is accepting donations of school supplies until Sept. 6 in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland County. The mall has donation bins conveniently placed in the Center Court. Kids are also welcome to attend the mall's back to school event this Saturday, Aug. 27, where they can decorate notebooks, take selfies and get temporary tattoos.

Community Rocks, a not-for-profit youth wellness organization based in Camden County, will host an open house-style celebration of August birthdays on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the organization's new location in Gloucester City (Facebook flyer here).

"People donate, people eat and drink and get what they need — and we throw in cute socks," said Sara O'Brien, founder and director of Community Rocks. Donations will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis, she added.

Angels Community Outreach in Pitman is looking for licensed hairdressers and barbers to donate time on Sunday giving kids haircuts at their back to school event between 12:30-3:30 p.m. Here's the Facebook post with more details.

The Eighth District Legislators will accept donations of clothes and school supplies through the end of August at their office in Marlton's Elmwood Business Park, Suite B-101. The program, held annually, will provide supplies to the Hammonton School District this year (a district with around 3,600 students).

Happy (or rather, scrappy) shopping.

