ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Broadway Street Fair will return to Newport after two-year hiatus. Here's what to expect.

By Zane Wolfang, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago

NEWPORT — Orange banners festooning the lampposts between City Hall and Equality Park herald the good news: The Broadway Street Fair is coming back after a two-year hiatus , complete with street vendors, live music and bicycle-mounted pie-in-the-face jousting.

Debbie Tungett Bailey, one of the main organizers of the fair, said this year’s event — slated for Saturday, Oct. 8 — would be scaled back compared to years past. There will be three stages for live music rather than five, and the street will only be closed off to cars from Equality Park down to Fastnet Pub , not extending down into Washington Square as it had previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wigzG_0hW8TbXt00

Previous fairs also included a “Beyond Broadway” beer garden featuring local brews and musical acts at the Great Friends Meeting House , which is not on the docket for this year.

However, there will be a lot of street vendors and a variety of musical acts spread across the three stages, and local business owners and employees are looking forward to the huge amount of foot traffic they had grown to expect over the course of the festival’s first four iterations.

Newport Food Scene: On the heels of the Tony Awards, celebrating our own Broadway

“Oh, you’ll see a lot of people out here — a lot of locals. Hopefully, we’ll put tables outside again, and we’ll see a lot of people we haven’t seen since the pandemic started,” said Dawn, a Newport local who has worked at Ben’s Chili Dogs for the past six years.

Ben’s might not get much attention from tourists who walk right past it to eat next door at Leo’s Market, but the local fixture has been slinging chili dogs on Broadway since 1969, and recently renovated and expanded its dining room. While the dogs are the top sellers, Ben’s also sells poutine and has soft serve ice cream all year round.

Dezna Bowen, owner of a Caribbean spot called Humming Bird ,  popular for its jerk chicken, traditional Jamaican dishes like oxtail and varied seafood dishes, recalled her first Broadway Street Fair experience in 2018. Incidentally, it was also Humming Bird’s first day in business.

“It was a busy day," Bowen said. "We had no idea the fair was happening. We sold out of everything … This year we will do some grab-and-go meals, some breakfast sandwiches. We do Caribbean food, yes, but we mix it up, and we have food everybody can enjoy.”

Eating out: Seasonal outdoor dining permit approved for Broadway restaurants

The first Broadway Street Fair was held in 2016 after the completion of the Broadway Streetscape project , which had a prolonged and negative impact on the shops and restaurants lining the street but resulted in a more pedestrian and business-friendly environment when all was said and done.

The idea behind the fair’s inception was to give Broadway businesses a boost, and it worked like a charm. The annual event has become a huge local draw, and business owners and residents alike were disappointed by two consecutive years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

A woman named Terry was behind the counter at Newport Marketplace & Antiques , a relatively new presence on Broadway peddling the wares of more than 30 vendors who used to sell their antiques at the Armory Antique Marketplace.

She explained this would be the first fair experience for the business, but mentioned she had worked the fair as a street vendor in years past and was looking forward to its return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7MPT_0hW8TbXt00

“We are so looking forward to the fair — it’s going to be great for our business,” said Terry. “It brings huge crowds — you’ll be dodging people the whole time.”

Melissa Seitz, the art director at Downtown Design , said she was looking forward to the fair and would have a tent out on the street alongside the other vendors in addition to her regular retail space on the corner of Broadway and Marlborough streets.

She said the studio and gallery, which sells art created by adults with disabilities in partnership with a nonprofit called Looking Upwards , would also be running an art bazaar event on Sept. 10.

In both instances, Downtown Design will use something that has been a business disadvantage in the past — a significant setback from the sidewalk in the form of a brick patio and courtyard of sorts — to run a variety of activities including some hand-painted photo stand-ins and interactive art projects.

“I think the Broadway Street Fair brought business to Broadway," said Seitz, who grew up in Newport and lives in Middletown. "There used to be empty storefronts, and now it’s getting harder to find a space … I think (the first year of the fair) was a big boon for Broadway, and then the next year it got even huger. It really blew up the second year.”

Cabana on Broadway: Old Salvation Cafe on Broadway in Newport sees new life — but similar 'spirit'— as Cabana

Like Dawn at Ben’s Chili Dogs, Seitz noted how locally driven the fair is and said that holds true in general for the community on Broadway. She said the Broadway Street Fair has joined the yearly Harvest Fair at Norman Bird Sanctuary as a can’t-miss event for true locals.

“I love how local Broadway is — you’ll see all of your neighbors and old high school friends, the babies who were born and the kids who have grown older," Seitz said.

According to the banners, the fair will be held Oct. 8 from noon until 6 p.m. However, Bailey indicated the fair would actually end at 5 p.m. in order to give the volunteer team more daylight hours to complete post-event cleanup.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Broadway Street Fair will return to Newport after two-year hiatus. Here's what to expect.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Recap and Photos: 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival a big hit in Riverside

Over 2,000 fans attended the 8th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28, enjoying over 40 musical acts on three stages. The state’s musical talent was on full display all day long along with food trucks, crafts vendors, and a “Young Folks” tent where kids were able to try out the tools of the trade at an “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!

The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Atlas Obscura

'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Washington State
City
Middletown, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
goingout.com

234 VENUES IN PROVIDENCE, RI

3 Tacos for $9,or 6 for $16 Appy Hour 4pm-6pm, featuring $1.50 oysters, $1 littlenecks $2 shrimp cocktail and an entire menu of discounted apps. Bar open until 1am Sunday-Thursday. Great spot to grab a drink on historic federal hill. Located on Historic Federal Hill, The Taphouse has become a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Street Vendors#Street Fair#The Broadway#Fairs#Festival#Newport Food Scene
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fundraiser held for grandmother who died after house fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser was held on Sunday for a grandmother who died earlier this month while saving her two grandsons from their burning home. On Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, a fire broke out at a home on Ballston Avenue in Pawtucket The victim, later identified as 71-year-old Maria Cadenas, was injured while […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Block Island Times

Bulkheads, docks, and boats

When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Garden City to host 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Garden City Center is hosting a 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head on Friday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy some snacks, write a birthday card for the Hasbro legend, and play with some life-size toys and games. The...
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location

Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
GoLocalProv

A New Mexican Restaurant Has Opened in Providence

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Providence. La Piñata, which also has a location on Main Street in Warren, has arrived at 1455 Westminster Street in the city. The restaurant documented getting its new location ready on Facebook, writing on August 3, “Hola Federal Hill-Armory — we are almost ready, amigos!”
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

The Haven returns: N.S. restaurant reopens under new management

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Village Haven held a grand reopening this week under new management and released a menu featuring all of the favorites diners have come to love in the restaurant’s 45 year history, alongside some new offerings. Longtime owner Rachel Narodowy announced her retirement in June,...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy