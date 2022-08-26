Thirst down during Worcester State football drill

The college football season is set to kick off for local schools, and there are several area talents dotting their rosters. Here's a look at some players to watch this season:. Last season, Boakye was Burncoat’s leading receiver and tackler, and his talents were evident to Fitchburg State coach Scott Sperone.
WORCESTER — The $316 million Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street has started to take shape in recent months, as these drone photographs taken last week illustrate.
The school will feature several energy-efficient systems and is expected to be finished in two years, according to the city.
...
WORCESTER — Filing into the Transportation Department's headquarters early Monday morning, Worcester Public Schools bus drivers were checking in for the first day of school before the sun was shining and birds were chirping. Forming two lines, one for small-size buses and one for full-size buses, drivers wearing yellow...
WORCESTER — Officer Patrick Bennett of the Worcester Police Department spent the better part of Saturday soaking wet. And he couldn’t be happier.
“This is my favorite part of the job by far,” said Bennett, who along with two other volunteers, was manning the dunk tank during the Police Department's first Neighborhood Back-to-School Bash...
WORCESTER — For those ready to make an early trip to the polls, early voting is being held at various locations in the city this week. The polling site is different each day. The state primary election is Sept. 6. The schedule for the remainder of the week:. Tuesday.
Comments / 0